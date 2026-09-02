PROVO, Utah, Sept. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thread (threadwallets.com) wrapped a three-month graduation campaign by sending four members of the Class of ’26, along with the people who got them there, on a trip to the Big Island, Hawaii. The campaign, which ran from April 6 through July 2, invited thousands of graduates to enter online and on college campuses for a chance to win. No purchase required. No paid influencers. The entire $19,000 budget went to boxes filled with goodies and the trip itself.



Photo caption: The winners of the giveaway on the Big Island.

“Graduation is the loudest milestone of a young person’s life, and most brands mark it with a sale,” said Lex Hymas, Marketing Director at Thread. “We wanted to do something that actually felt like a celebration, so we sent an invitation instead of an ad. We took them on a trip and created lifelong memories with the people who are really supporting us.”

Entries were collected through Instagram, TikTok, email, and campus fliers at universities across the country. Thread posted 50 pieces of content across the campaign arc, building a twelve-week narrative from the announcement through the winner reveal and the trip itself. The posts generated 4.4 million video views, 54,800 new followers against an internal goal of 3,000 to 6,000, 71,000 shares, and 43,800 comments at a 15 percent engagement rate. All of it was earned. None was paid!

Midway through the campaign, Thread ran a spin-off giveaway for teachers. We did not want to forget about the teachers; they deserve to be celebrated too. Three posts later, the teacher giveaway had outrun the trip itself: 956,000 views and 18,773 new followers.

The posts generated 4.4 million video views, 54,800 new followers against an internal goal of 3,000 to 6,000, 71,000 shares, and 43,800 comments at a 15 percent engagement rate — all earned, none paid. A spin-off giveaway for teachers generated an additional 956,000 views and 18,773 new followers. Total campaign cost: $19,000, with no paid influencers and no affiliate fees.

ABOUT THREAD:

Based in Provo, Utah, Thread (and Thread Wallets) began in 2015 with the idea of bringing expression to the wallet category and has since expanded into the bag market with innovative prints and silhouettes. Thread has made an impact with its branded elastic wallets, wristlets and lip balm holders as the go-to purse replacement for teens and young adults. Learn more at: https://www.threadwallets.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0902-s2;-threadwin-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: The winners of the giveaway on the Big Island.

LOGO (SVG): https://www.threadwallets.com/cdn/shop/t/1087/assets/thread-logo-black.svg

News Source: Thread