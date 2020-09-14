SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tickle.Life (Tickle-dot-Life), World’s First Community based Discovery Platform for Sex and sexuality, today announced a new collaboration with Wellcelium (well-see-lee-um), a new online school teaching sex, intimacy, and relationship skills through offering live classes, one-on-one coaching, and a variety of quality resources to deepen and grow human relationships.

Talking on the collaboration, Founder and CEO Shakun Sethi, Tickle.Life stated, “Tickle.Life has been created as a bridge between the best of the industry and amazing sexual wellbeing providers and people who are exploring their services. With this partnership, we are a step closer and excited for nurturing the growth of human relationships.”

“We need each other right now because human connection is vital to all of our lives,” says Dr. Pavini Moray, Wellcelium creator. “But the Covid-19 pandemic has broken up our communities and stressed our relationships.”

This partnership will bring together two sex-positive platforms to elevate access to illuminating resources supporting intimacy, relationships, sexual and mental wellness around the globe. These SexTech platforms share a common mission of normalizing sexuality and pleasure so people can enjoy sex-positive lives without shame. This is an initiative to bring more visibility to the collaborators of Tickle.Life and the world-class sex educators of Wellcelium, through various marketing and content-sharing strategies undertaken by both websites.

About Tickle.Life

Tickle.Life based in San Francisco, California, was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Shakun Sethi and Parag Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO. Tickle.Life creates an ecosystem for all sex positive people across the world by supporting sexuality exploration, sexual and mental wellness, LGBTQIA+ communities and sex education. Tickle.Life is the world’s first community-based Discovery platform which features sex and sexuality related content from over 350 plus world renowned sexual well-being professionals and over 1000 podcasts for sex positive people.

About Wellcelium

Created by Dr. Pavini Moray, a sex educator and somatic sex therapist, Wellcelium promotes the spreading of pleasure on purpose and offers skills-based learning opportunities for all types of people and relationship styles. Wellcelium is a mash-up of two words: wellness and mycelium, the thread-like structures that make up the far-reaching roots of mushrooms. The Wellcelium team envisions networks of erotic wellness, spreading around the globe, offering everything you wish you had been taught about relationships, sex, and intimacy.

Pavini Moray is a somatic sex educator and activist on a mission to help others get free in their bodies. Moray founded Wellcelium with the goal of bringing world-class teachers of sexuality, embodiment, and intimacy together to create a community that is relationally and erotically well. Pavini has a Ph.D in Somatic Psychology, Certificates in Sexological Bodywork and Sex Education, has trained with the Somatic Experiencing Trauma Institute and the Strozzi Institute. Pavini also has a Master’s in Montessori Education, and Educational Therapy training from UC Berkeley.

