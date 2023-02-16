ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Timber Ridge at Talus, a thriving 62+ community, announced that despite the life expectancy decline in the U.S. during the last several years, largely due to COVID, the number of centenarians is increasing at the same time, which means many will be planning for the 100-year life in 2023.



Image caption: Timber Ridge at Talus in Issaquah, Washington.

The adage “live long and die short” was coined by Roger Landry, MD, MPH, in his book titled, Live Long, Die Short: A Guide to Authentic Health and Successful Aging, and it means we could all focus on living physically and intellectually active lives until the end.

Timber Ridge at Talus, managed by Life Care Services®, provides a setting to make this possible. The resort-style community, located in Issaquah, Washington, is perched on Cougar Mountain, surrounded by the Pacific Northwest’s world-famous evergreens, and is part of a 630-acre master-planned community featuring a collection of well-designed neighborhoods.

Due to its location, Timber Ridge residents spend more time hiking, kayaking, birdwatching, swimming, and so much more while leaving the cleaning, cooking, and mowing to the amazing Timber Ridge team.

“When I approached 70 years old, I knew I didn’t want to put the burden on my family to manage my life as I aged, and I also wanted to live near fun, active neighbors, so I chose Timber Ridge. I’m more active today than I ever was when I was working. Last year, my friends and I hiked our local trails, and we continue to stay on the move in the mountains,” said resident Dawn Brislawn.

Life Plan Communities like Timber Ridge are entrance fee communities, which means residents move in when they are healthy and active and have a full continuum of care, such as assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, should they ever need it. Many communities such as Timber Ridge, feature lush amenities like resort-style swimming pools, multiple dining venues, cocktail bars, robust fitness programs, and much more.



Life Care Services (LCS), Timber Ridge’s management company, was recently ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living providers for the fourth consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study. LCS also achieved the highest score in all six factors of independent living resident satisfaction: resident activities, community staff, the price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining.

“We are proud to be a part of the LCS family, a team recognized for providing the best independent senior living experience to residents,” said Heather Turner, Executive Director at Timber Ridge.

Timber Ridge offers a high-quality, personalized, and compassionate continuum of care, should residents ever need it. U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Nursing Homes ranked Briarwood at Timber Ridge among the elite 16% of Skilled Nursing Facilities that earned the highest possible achievement.

About Timber Ridge at Talus:

Timber Ridge at Talus is the region’s premier Life Plan Community, beautifully nestled at the base of Cougar Mountain in Issaquah, Washington. As the area’s first Silver LEED-certified Life Plan Community, the campus and natural settings reflect the residents’ love of the Pacific Northwest. You won’t find this unique combination of an all-inclusive lifestyle, superior hospitality, and a beautiful location anywhere else. When the community of well-traveled, outdoor-loving seniors isn’t visiting other parts of the world, you’ll find them socializing over dinner, hiking a nearby trail, or just enjoying the spectacular views. If you’re looking for a different perspective on senior living near Seattle, elevate your lifestyle and outlook at Timber Ridge.

For more information about Timber Ridge, visit https://timberridgelcs.com/ or call 425-427-5200.

To learn more about Life Care Services® and the J.D. Power award, visit: https://www.lcsnet.com/news-insights/news/life-care-services-ranked-1-in-independent-living-customer-satisfaction-by-j.d.-power-for-four-consecutive-years.

