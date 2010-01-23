NEWS SOURCE: Tireman Auto Service Centers

Vehicle owners can take advantage of free services during tough economic times.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 22 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tireman Auto Service Centers, located in Ohio and Michigan, has implemented two new “recession fighters” for tire customers. One new offering, “Free Tire Repairs,” has the attached slogan “No matter where you bought your tires.” Regardless of where a customer purchased their tires, Tireman will repair a customer’s tire(s), “free of charge.” The only stipulation is that it must be repairable according to industry standards.

The second new offering protects new tire buyers by providing them with free 36 month pro-rated road hazard warranty protection. Every passenger and light truck tire Tireman sells now includes this new comprehensive coverage, free of charge. Most tire stores charge for both services.

Prior to a company-wide roll-out, Tireman test marketed the free tire repair service at a few of its locations. “Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive,” states Bob Huey, General Manager of their Monroe, Michigan tire center.

“Customers seem to appreciate getting a real value right now. They expect to pay, and it’s a real joy to see their expression when they’re told we’re going to repair their tire, free of charge. Our local economy has taken a few hits over the last couple of years and it just feels good to be able to say – it’s free today.” The Monroe, Michigan tire center has been providing free tire repairs for several months.

According to Randy Jones, President of Tireman Auto Service Centers, they have always offered a “no surprises” approach for their customers. “We’re committed to providing our customers the best tire buying experience possible,” he said.

“We have been including mounting, balancing, rubber valve stems, lifetime tire rotations, lifetime alignment checks, and free NitroMax nitrogen inflation for years. We’ve expanded that commitment with the addition of our free tire repairs and 36 month pro-rated road hazard protection. Bottom line, we want to be your tire store,” he stated.

Both new offerings were rolled-out company-wide on Wednesday, January 20th.

Established in 1948, Tireman Auto Service Centers is locally owned and provides complete automotive service and a wide choice of replacement tires. Tireman has 15 locations in Ohio and Michigan.

To learn more about Tireman Auto Service Centers, please call Randy Jones, 419-724-8510 at 1549 Cambell Street in Toledo, Ohio, or visit www.thetireman.com.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/10-0122-Tireman_72dpi.jpg

