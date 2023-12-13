LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup team, sponsored by the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre and its Hollywood Village initiative, joined forces with other community organizations and the LAPD. They spread cheer along Hollywood Boulevard as volunteers held their annual cleanup in advance of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, airing Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW Network.



Photo Caption: The Hollywood Village team gathered to carry out their cleanup for the annual Christmas parade.

Not only did the volunteers clean the streets, as they do each month, but they also decorated store windows along Hollywood Boulevard with snowflakes, candy canes, holly, nativity scenes, and Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah signs, while Christmas carolers entertained tourists and locals.

All up and down Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame, volunteers provided managers of restaurants, fast-food stores, souvenir, coffee and jewelry shops and local tourist attractions with displays inviting patrons and customers to take a copy of The Way to Happiness, the popular common-sense guide to better living by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. They also placed mini-posters in shop windows promoting The Way to Happiness precept “Love and Help Children,” which is the theme of The Way to Happiness float in the 2023 Christmas Parade.

Those sponsoring or supporting the clean-up with food and drinks for the volunteers included Kettle Glazed Donuts and Starbucks, which provided donuts and coffee to volunteers arriving for the day’s activities, and Domino’s Pizza, Monastery of the Angels and Salvation Army. Once done with the cleanup and beautification project, volunteers gathered at The Way to Happiness tent, erected on North McCadden Place next to the Scientology Information Center on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for homemade tamales and champurrado ­— a thick, creamy, chocolatey Mexican drink — fresh-baked pumpkin bread from Monastery of the Angels, and Domino’s pizza.

The Way to Happiness tent was also on hand the evening of the Christmas Parade, to help ensure the joy of the season lasts throughout the year through application of the book’s 21 precepts that point the way to a better, happier and more fulfilling life. Volunteers introduced paradegoers to The Way to Happiness and encouraged young and old to sign a pledge board committing to what they will do to create a good example for others.

Hollywood Village, a partnership of the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department, has grown into a community coalition of people of all faiths, ideologies and backgrounds, working together to make Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean.

To learn more about The Way to Happiness, visit The Way to Happiness website or watch The Way to Happiness book on film on the Scientology Network.

