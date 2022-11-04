ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, an IT and security service partner that provides highly customized solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, expanded their leadership talent by bringing on the innovative Tom Pires to be the company vice president on October 3, 2022.



Innovation & Personal Drive

In 2003, Pires graduated with an associate degree in networking technologies from Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California. He spent the last 18 years with a leading organization that focuses on retail point of sale.

After starting with this company, he made it his personal goal to help move the company into a managed service provider (MSP). He effectively did – taking the company from a single-hosted customer to over 30 hosted and 175 standard support customers.

His drive and accomplishments during his early years with this company culminated with his promotion to president. For five years, he implemented changes that led to remarkable success. One of his first focuses included moving the organization away from a break/fix MSP approach to one that dedicated to recurring revenue. By executing this approach, Pires increased the organization’s recurring revenue by 276% – year over year – following his promotion.

Strengthening Aligned with a New Perspective

Gar Whaley, Aligned Principal and Cofounder, and Don Sauer, Aligned Cofounder, worked with Pires in an IT peer group over the last year. The three quickly realized that they shared similar professional values and goals. Whaley is thrilled to have Pires join the company. He stated he is confident that adding Pires to the team will help strengthen and grow the company’s processes and procedures.

“I have seen the amazing results he has driven in the recent past,” said Whaley. “Both Don and I have always admired Tom, his vision, leadership, and the business he ran prior. There’s absolutely no doubt that his innovative ideas will help drive efficiencies at Aligned, and that his exceptional interpersonal skills will provide a major boost to the World-Class Concierge Care that our clients receive.”

Exceptional Leadership Built with Core Values & Mission Alignment

Aligned provides the best services to its clients through proper alignment of customized services, unparalleled customer service, and competent leaders. The latter of which is crucial to their success. Leaders at Aligned demonstrate this alignment, in part, by exemplifying the organization’s core values which guide the team to follow their example.

Whaley shared that Pires is an empathetic leader who shares in these important values.

“Tom is a direct and forthright leader,” said Whaley. “I have seen firsthand that he is a go-giver to employees, clients, and others around him. We’re elated that Tom is joining our team. His previous experience will help us build an even stronger organization that’s ready to meet our clients’ needs in the everchanging technology sector.”

In addition to his value alignment, Pires has many strengths that he is excited to bring to the organization; however, there are two that he believes are cornerstones as he takes his position.

“One of my greatest strengths is the ability to separate emotion from my decision-making process,” said Pires. “So, you’ll notice that I tend to approach issues analytically. Additionally, I have a strong technical background in both business and cybersecurity.”

Being in alignment with an organization’s mission is especially important to Pires. That is one reason he joined Aligned – because the business is security-focused and investing in cybersecurity.

“I’d like to thank Don and Gar for this opportunity to invest my time with an organization heading in this direction,” said Pires. “I’m excited about the future here at Aligned Technology Solutions.”

Skills & Certifications

Over the years, Pires attained a variety of IT and computer certifications which have helped him progress in his career, including:

Microsoft Certified Systems Administration (MCSA)

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

GIAC Security (GSEC)

GIAC Pen Tester (GPEN)

Python certifications

SQL Server 2012

His experience, from leadership to technical knowledge, is an asset to the Aligned team. For more information about Pires or Aligned Technology Solutions, please contact Brittany Watson at brittany@MyAlignedIT.com.

About Aligned Technology Solutions

Aligned is an award-winning service provider that has supported organizations in leveraging and managing their technology since 2010. Businesses gain a powerful marketplace advantage when they partner with Aligned because they gain access to the latest in IT outsourcing, cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions. A core belief demonstrated by the Aligned team is that all partners deserve world-class concierge care from highly skilled professionals.

Leaders that want to maximize their IT – and allow it to become a truly strategic asset to their organization – partner with Aligned.

For more information, visit our Aligned Technology Solutions website – https://www.myalignedit.com/ – or follow us @AlignedTechnologySolutions on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

