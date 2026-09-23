HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TopMediai today announced an upgrade to its AI Music Creation Studio. AI music generation remains at the center of the content-creation platform, while the updated workflow carries a song into cover production, language adaptation, music video creation, and artwork for release and promotion.



Image caption: TopMediai’s upgraded AI Music Creation Studio keeps music generation at the center of an end-to-end creator workflow.

Writing the song is one job. Getting it ready for an audience is another. After the audio is finished, creators may still need a different vocal version, localized lyrics, a music video, a vertical clip, cover art, and a poster. Those pieces often end up in separate tools and separate project folders. The upgrade is designed to keep more of that work connected to the track that started it.

MUSIC GENERATION REMAINS THE CORE

The AI music generator is still the starting point. A creator can describe a musical idea or enter lyrics, then generate a complete song with melody, arrangement, and vocals. Instrumental tracks, background music, beats, and soundtracks can begin the same way. Prompts can set the mood, tempo, style, or instruments without requiring a finished composition beforehand.

The first result does not have to be the final one. Add Vocal and Extend modes give creators room to keep working on the music itself, whether that means adding a sung part or developing a promising section into a longer piece. This matters to the larger studio idea: the product is not treating a generated song as a disposable draft. It is treating the song as the center of the project.

ONE SONG, MORE WAYS TO RELEASE IT

Once the track is in place, the same project can branch in several directions. An AI cover can explore a different vocal character when the source material is cleared for use. Translation and dubbing tools can help prepare a localized version for another language. These are not presented as replacements for the original song; they are ways to adapt it for a particular listener, market, or format.

For the visual side, a finished track can move into the TopMediai AI Music Video Maker. Creators can upload audio, use a song made in TopMediai, or select one from their history. After a visual style and character are chosen, the tool builds a storyboard around the music’s mood, tempo, and rhythm. Individual scenes can be previewed and regenerated before the video is completed.

That workflow can produce a full music video, a lyric video, or a shorter social clip. The supporting visual tools also cover the quieter pieces of a release: a cover image that reads clearly as a thumbnail and promotional artwork that can introduce the song before or after launch. Not every track needs every asset. The point is that creators can make the ones the release actually calls for without rebuilding the project from scratch.

TopMediai also plans to launch the AI Dance MV Challenge in October 2026.

A STUDIO BUILT AROUND THE TRACK

A solo musician may write the song, choose its visual direction, and prepare the posts that introduce it. A small creative team may divide the same jobs among several people. In either case, the awkward part is often the handoff: finding the right audio again, matching a new visual to the final mix, or making sure a translated version still belongs to the same release. The updated AI Music Creation Studio puts those decisions around one central track.

The workflow can be used for an original single, podcast theme, game soundtrack, advertising concept, personal song, or a short-form video. Each project can stop at the point that makes sense. A podcast theme may need only the audio and a cover image. A song release may continue through localization, a full video, and several promotional cuts.

Plans do not carry the same generation limits, export options, or usage rights. Before putting a track into an advertisement, a monetized video, client work, or another commercial release, creators should review the current license shown on the relevant product page.

Learn more: https://www.topmediai.com/app/ai-music/

Music video workflow: https://www.topmediai.com/app/ai-music-video-maker/

MORE INFORMATION

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News Source: TopMediai