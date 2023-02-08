NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- With Valentine’s Day right around the corner and romance in the air, Honeymoons.com invites couples to think beyond the typical gifts of roses and chocolates this year. The easy-to-reach, beautifully scenic island of Jamaica offers a wonderful variety of unusual and unforgettable romantic experiences to share.



A recent GetYourGuide study found that 77% of Americans would rather receive shared experiences over physical gifts, and the overwhelming choice for an experience is the gift of travel. Jamaica offers a wider variety of experiences than most Caribbean islands because of its size and topography. The island of “One love, one heart” is home to breathtaking natural vistas, warm and friendly people, internationally-renowned culinary delights, and terrific activities to enjoy from its coral reefs to its mountain peaks.

“Jamaica is well deserving of its reputation for unbelievably romantic honeymoons and getaways,” says Susan Wagner, founder of Honeymoons.com. “Whether you fancy an ultra-luxurious overwater bungalow with sweeping Caribbean views, the endless pleasures of an all-inclusive resort, or the intimacy of a boutique hotel or private villa, Jamaica has something to satisfy every honeymooner’s desire and budget.”

In a dedicated effort to share the many joys and experiences that Jamaica has to offer, the travel experts at Honeymoons.com have a variety of Honeymoon Insider articles, including the just-published, “Put A Little Jamaica In Your Honeymoon.” This comprehensive guide offers couples an overview of the most romantic activities and restaurants in Negril, Montego Bay, Port Antonio, Kingston, Ocho Rios, and South Coast. Couples can check out the resource to learn all about memorable honeymoon experiences like dining by candlelight in The Caves, leaping from a 40-foot ledge at Rick’s Cafe, and sipping a rum punch one mile out at sea at Floyd’s Pelican Bar.

There’s quite simply no better way to say “I love you” to your special someone this Valentine’s Day than with the gift of a romantic trip to Jamaica.

More information: https://honeymoons.com/

About Honeymoons.com:

Honeymoons.com is a global leading travel website dedicated to romantic excursions. Since 1996 the company has focused on helping millions of engaged couples create extraordinary, romantic vacations by exploring the best honeymoon destinations, award-winning accommodations, and unforgettable experiences.

