BAYSIDE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Tourette Association of America and the American Brain Foundation have announced the 2021 Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome that aims to recognize the importance of good clinical research and to encourage young investigators in clinical studies related to Tourette Syndrome.

The two-year award provides $130,000, including a $10,000 per year stipend for tuition to support education and research-related costs for a total of $150,000.

“The more we understand about Tourette Syndrome and Tic Disorders, the better and more effective treatment and care become for the community. To support this, we are committed to fostering cutting-edge research,” said Amanda Talty, President and CEO of the Tourette Association of America. “This important work cannot be done alone. It’s our honor to partner with the American Brain Foundation to offer this prestigious scholarship in Tourette Syndrome study.”

Recognizing the critical need for Tourette research, the Tourette Association of America has dedicated its grant-making efforts to further the commitment to make a profound difference in the lives of patients.

“This collaboration with the TAA will help better the understanding of Tourette Syndrome and provide crucial insights into many areas of the disorder, including prevalence and health risk behaviors associated with Tourette Syndrome. These breakthroughs can improve the quality of life for those affected by Tourette Syndrome now and in the generations to come,” said Jane Ransom, Executive Director, American Brain Foundation.

Pre-proposals that describe the scientific basis and relevance of the proposed project are due on December 4, 2020. Full proposals from finalists will be due on February 1, 2021.

To apply, interested candidates are encouraged to:

1. Visit the Research, Grants & Fellowships Pre-Proposal form.

2. Select “Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome.”

3. Follow instructions on how to apply.

For more information about eligibility and the award process, candidates can visit the Tourette Association of America website at: https://tourette.org/american-brain-foundation-partnership/.

About the American Brain Foundation

The American Brain Foundation, founded by the American Academy of Neurology, supports crucial research and education to discover causes, improved treatments, and cures for brain and other nervous system diseases. Learn more at http://www.AmericanBrainFoundation.org, or find the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Tourette Association of America

Founded in 1972, the Tourette Association of America (TAA) is dedicated to making life better for all individuals affected by Tourette and Tic Disorders. As the only national organization serving this community, the TAA works to raise awareness, advance research, and provide ongoing support to patients and families. To this end, the TAA directs a network of 31 Chapters, 83 support groups and recognizes 20 Centers of Excellence across the country. For more information on Tourette and Tic Disorders, call 1-888-4-TOURET and visit us at https://tourette.org/, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

News Source: Tourette Association of America