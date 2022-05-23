CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint” (ISBN: 978-0228871224) is a riveting and raw story of how author Shannan Mondor overcame alcoholism and mental illness and broke free from the genetic blueprint of addiction that demonized her family for generations.

She sets you in a front row seat as she shares her life story and experiences, which show the strength, determination and courage of how she no longer wanted to continue with this way of life, and how she would do whatever it took to protect her children from being exposed to a life of addiction that is so normalized and influenced within society.

She teaches about addiction and the consequences of speaking her truth. She fights past fear, loneliness and judgment to end her inner pain that has haunted her for years, and finds inner peace. Along her path she realizes how life is a spiritual journey and there is a lesson to be learned with every experience, personal encounter and relationship. Mondor is sharing her inspiring story in the highly anticipated memoir “HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint.”

“HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint” (Tellwell Publishing, March, 2022), takes readers through Mondor’s rehab and recovery journey and showcases how important it is to have a relationship with yourself, that you have the power to change everything, and it all comes from within.

“I’ve learned that there is nothing more powerful than the strength that I have inside me and EVERYTHING starts there. I am the only one in control of my life. I make all the decisions. By facing my fears and being truthful of who I am, my past, accepting all my good and bad qualities, I’ve learned to love myself and then I started to heal. This was the most powerful thing I have ever experienced and it has changed my life forever. For the first time in my life, I have complete clarity of who I am, where I am going and what my life purpose is,” said Mondor when reflecting on her experience. “I hope that my readers will look at their own life story and be able to relate to what I am saying and make the right decisions for themselves in their own lives.”

Not a victim, but a survivor, Mondor reclaimed her power after years of trauma, substance abuse and poor relationships. She now has four beautiful children, a husband and a successful career sharing her story as an inspirational speaker and now as a published author.

In addition to writing and speaking engagements, Mondor has created a brand with the motto “Fear Fighter”. It is no surprise that Mondor and her Fear Fighter brand thrive off of promoting living a positive, fearless and powerful lifestyle. “I have dedicated my life to teaching people through my own experiences about addiction about how to find their power within. I speak in depth on how I tackled my fears and what I learned throughout my journey”.

To learn more about Shannan Mondor and “HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint,” please visit https://shannanmondorauthor.com/.

“HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint” is out now from Tellwell Publishing and is available through Amazon.

Review copies of “HOW IN THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Forever Changing the Genetic Blueprint” are available upon request. Shannan is available for interviews and commentary. Paperback: ISBN-13: 9780228871224 / Hardcover: ISBN-13: 9780228871231 / EBOOK: ISBN-13: 9780228871248.

