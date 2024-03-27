NEW YORK, N.Y., March 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TravelInsurance.com, a leading travel insurance comparison marketplace, was recognized by Money.com as one of the “9 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2024” for the fourth consecutive year. TravelInsurance.com garnered recognition as the leading platform for comparing travel insurance quotes. Additionally, its price guarantee and insurance terms glossary were noted by the media outlet.



Money.com’s evaluation criteria encompassed several factors, notably the availability of plans offering extensive coverage options, customization flexibility and upgrades, ease of request and comparison processes, quality customer service, resources such as TravelInsurance.com’s insurance terms glossary, and overall company reputation.

It took into consideration how responsive the companies are to their customers’ needs. From giving customers the ability to contact support through a mobile app, to providing them with round-the-clock emergency assistance. They also acknowledged those that offered bespoke services such as help with obtaining new passports, recommending local translators, or even finding legal assistance.

“We are honored to be recognized by Money.com for the fourth consecutive year as the best travel insurance company for comparing quotes,” Drew Sharma, Co-Founder of TravelInsurance.com, said. “As travel demand increases, travelers need efficient, transparent, and easily understandable travel insurance options that meet their needs. We continually upgrade our platform to ensure these requirements are met.”

Co-Founder Stan Sandberg added, “Deloitte’s 2024 travel outlook found that travelers may be looking at more trips and longer trips in 2024. TravelInsurance.com helps travelers find the right policy for their needs, not only quickly and efficiently, but offers comprehensive plans that include CFAR, pre-existing condition, and comprehensive coverage options – all which are becoming more important for those who are buying travel insurance.”

Overall, comparison shopping with TravelInsurance.com offers consumers choice, transparency, and value. Customers can quickly compare providers and plans and select the best plan for their trip at the lowest guaranteed price.

About TravelInsurance.com

TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the https://www.travelinsurance.com/ website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

News Source: TravelInsurance.com