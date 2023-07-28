HUGHESVILLE, Md., July 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) is pleased to announce the date for the region’s largest job fair, the 12th Annual “#TCCSMDGetHired” Hiring Event on August 23, 2023, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. New this year, the 1st Annual Family Resource Day will be featured, connecting families with important community resources. This joint event will connect Southern Maryland residents to career opportunities, assist local businesses in finding talent, and help meet the needs of our community on a holistic level.



Image Caption: Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Announces 12th Annual Regional Hiring Event.

“As the demand for a skilled workforce continues to negatively impact our local businesses, hiring events are critical,” says Ruthy Davis, TCCSMD Director of Regional Workforce and Business Development. “We’re thrilled to connect businesses with qualified jobseekers and offer attendees resources.”

The hiring event will be held inside the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department on August 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature local Southern Maryland businesses seeking candidates for their current job openings. Standard business registration is $150 with sponsor packages available.

Businesses interested in attending can register on Regfox by visiting https://bit.ly/2023HiringEventBusinessRegistration.

The family resource event will be hosted outside the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department in the spacious parking area. This event will feature representatives from various organizations throughout the tri-county area ready to meet residents with information about resources such as free job training, work-ready activities such as resume assistance, interview preparation, housing and food bank information, connections for justice involved citizens and more.

This is a family friendly event which will include free food, back-to-school backpacks, haircuts, children’s games, moon bounce, face painting, and more. Community resource organizations will receive a complimentary table for the event by registering on the business registration link https://bit.ly/2023HiringEventBusinessRegistration.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to speak with employers and gather employment information directly from hiring managers. Industries represented include healthcare, hospitality, retail, construction, government, IT/professional services, manufacturing, and more. Jobseekers may register on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2023_TCCSMDGetHired_HiringEvent where they will receive email updates on all participating businesses in advance of the event.

This is an exceptional opportunity for anyone seeking new or better employment to network and make connections. Jobseekers should review the list of hiring companies, visit their websites, and create a strategy for making a great first impression. Come dressed for success and bring plenty of resumes.

For jobseekers with limited transportation, Lifestyles of Southern Maryland will provide free rides from select county transit line locations. Registered jobseekers will receive detailed information via email. We thank Lifestyles of Southern Maryland for their partnership, along with the Rural Maryland Council and the American Rescue Plan Act whose funding is making this event possible.

To learn more about the 12th Annual “#TCCSMDGetHired” Hiring Event and Family Resource Day happening Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Mechanicsville VFD, 28165 Hills Club Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthernMarylandJobSource or call 301-645-8712.

For more information about the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s Workforce Division visit https://southernmarylandjobsource.org.

For more information about the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, a 501(c)(3) charity, visit https://www.tccsmd.org.

News Source: Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland