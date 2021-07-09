CHATANOOGA, Tenn., July 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tri-State Electrical Contractors announces that they are re-committing to a focus on their core electrical services such as commercial and industrial electrical projects, and scaling back on solar technology projects. The discontinuation of the Green Power Providers program from the Tennessee Valley Authority for funding private solar installation programs is also a contributing factor in Tri-State Electrical’s decision.

“There is a lot of demand right now for industrial and especially commercial electrical projects,” said Tri-State Electrical Contractor spokeswoman Candice Neal. “A lot of businesses have waited until the COVID-19 pandemic has receded before initiating new electrical projects.”

Now that business seems to be on the rebound, many companies see a need to upgrade or retrofit their current electrical systems, or even design new electrical systems to expand existing business.

There has been a tremendous demand for the following services:

Upgrading Signage and Lighting – Clear, colorful signs and bright, energy-saving LED lights to make it easier for customers to find your business and the goods and services within it.

Electrical Load Analysis – Reduced operating hours and a need to cut costs have led many businesses to look at ways to save money. Conserving energy by taking action on the results of an electrical load analysis results in significant cost savings.

Generator Installation Because of severe winter storms and record-breaking heat waves that have slammed into the Southeastern US this year, the electrical grid has been under considerable stress. Many businesses cannot afford to be without power, so many of them are investing in commercial and industrial generators.

“This pent-up demand for commercial and industrial electrical work made us step back and take a closer look at what our customers wanted, and as it turned out, this was fewer solar technology installations and more commercial and industrial electrical work right now,” said Neal.

About Tri-State Electrical Contractors

Tri-State Electrical Contractors is the premier commercial and industrial electrical contracting company licensed to work in the states of Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and (soon) Florida.

Tri-State Electrical understands the need for a company providing high-quality electrical services “outside the box” to meet today’s complex industrial and commercial environments. Tri-State Electrical’s team of expert electricians, engineers, and project managers have the resourcefulness, professionalism, and in-the-trenches electrical industry experience necessary to meet today’s challenges. https://tristateec.com/

News Source: Tri-State Electrical Contractors