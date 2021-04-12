NANUET, N.Y., April 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tristate UV Sanitizing, a disinfection-as-a-service (DaaS) company, is offering free demos for a limited time of its hospital-grade Ultraviolet disinfection to tri-state area businesses. Tristate UV’s goal is to help restore customer confidence and local business profits by offering a new standard of medical-grade hygiene that enhances health and safety. Tristate offers disinfection-as-a service at affordable rates and uses UVC light-sensitive markers that scientifically validate to customers that the Tristate disinfected areas of their business are COVID-free.

Tristate is a Dimer authorized dealer that sells the UVHammer mobile cart to corporations, professional cleaning services, and facility management companies.

Tristate UV Sanitizing differentiates its service from traditional chemical cleaning services with the use of the Dimer UVHammer, a revolutionary mobile UV solution that emits potent germicidal light that is lab certified to disinfect pathogens, germs, and the COVID-19 family viruses, including the more virulent UK COVID-19 mutation.

The UV Hammer simultaneously disinfects both airborne pathogens and contaminated high-touch surfaces. The machine utilizes the same patented technology as Dimer’s award-winning GermFalcon solution – the germ-killing UV device for aircraft cabins that has since been brought to market globally by Honeywell and recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020.

Tristate UV Sanitizing can disinfect a 1,500 sqft business in less than 7 minutes, and a 3,000 sqft space in less than 15 minutes. The company doesn’t use any wet chemicals that emit harmful toxic fumes and residues, or chemical fogging that requires the closing of your business. Tristate UV’s targeted process rapidly sanitizes any space without requiring businesses to close – ensuring the highest degree of health and safety for customers and staff, while maximizing the business’s profit potential.

“We are thrilled to offer this state-of-the-art sanitation service that enhances customer and business health across the tri-state area. We’re committed to restoring consumer confidence and business profits by delivering hospital-grade disinfection services that are proven to kill germs and viruses, including COVID-19 family of viruses and the more deadly UK COVID mutation,” says Justin Candullo, President of Tristate UV Sanitizing.

“Our products play a key role in bringing business back,” Dimer’s co-founder Elliot Kreitenberg continued, “We mostly work with large organizations, but Tristate UV makes Dimer’s technology accessible and affordable for small businesses that need it now.”

