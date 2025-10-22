HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Grandview Hosiery, LLC announced today that its TRUEENERGY® brand, the leader in performance sock innovation, has unveiled its Premium Merino Wool collection – an industry breakthrough that combines the natural intelligence of Merino Wool with advanced Tru-X Technology. Engineered to boost circulation, enhance endurance, and deliver lasting comfort, these socks set a new performance benchmark for athletes, outdoor adventurers, and high-energy movers everywhere.



TRU-X TECHNOLOGY REDEFINES MERINO WOOL PERFORMANCE:

At the core of the new collection is TRUEENERGY’s proprietary Dual-Action Tru-X Technology, which combines targeted compression with the active power of infrared energy. Designed to promote circulation, reduce muscle fatigue, and enhance endurance, Tru-X delivers more comfort and energy with every step—now seamlessly woven into the natural performance of Merino Wool.

“Merino Wool is beloved for its comfort and adaptability in all conditions. With Tru-X Technology, we’ve taken it to the next level,” said Angela Drum, VP Product Marketing, TRUEENERGY®. “By uniting the natural benefits of Merino Wool with science-driven performance, we’ve created a product line unlike anything else in the outdoor segment. These socks don’t just keep you comfortable – they help you perform, endure, and excel.”

PREMIUM MERINO WOOL COLLECTION

The Premium Merino Wool Collection includes Men’s and Women’s Mid-Weight Hiker Crew ($23.99), Heavy-Weight Hiker Crew ($24.99), Mid-Weight Athletic Quarter ($20.99), and the new Heavy-Weight Boot Sock ($25.99) sized S/M – XXL. Each pair is crafted for durability, seamless comfort, temperature regulation, and odor control—gear built to thrive on the trail, at work, and anywhere movement matters.

Product Highlights:

Merino Wool + Dual-Action Tru-X Technology:

Where nature meets innovation. The natural softness, breathability, and temperature control of Merino Wool combine with targeted compression and infrared energy to boost circulation, enhance endurance, and keep you moving in total comfort.

Proudly Made in the USA with Imported Yarn:

Expertly knit in Hickory, North Carolina—home to over 75 years of sock-making craftsmanship—using world-class Merino Wool yarns for superior quality and performance.

Performance-Built Comfort:

Every detail is engineered for the journey—reinforced heel and toe for durability, seamless toe for a smooth fit, and breathable mesh zones that keep you cool, dry and supported mile after mile.

PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA WITH IMPORTED YARN:

Every TRUEENERGY® Premium Merino Wool sock is proudly Made in the USA with imported yarn, knit in Hickory, North Carolina—where more than 75 years of craftsmanship meets modern innovation. This fusion of American manufacturing and global material sourcing delivers uncompromising quality and performance.

Availability:

The TRUEENERGY® Premium Merino Wool collection is available now on the brand’s website within the Outdoor & Work collection: https://trueenergysocks.com/collections/outdoor-work.

About TRUEENERGY Socks:

TRUEENERGY® Socks from Grandview Hosiery, LLC leads the way in performance innovation, creating socks with advanced technologies that push the boundaries of what gear can do. By fusing science with craftsmanship, we design products that enhance performance, extend endurance, and maximize comfort. TRUEENERGY® sets the pace for a new era in performance gear—delivering energy you can feel in every step.

For More Information:

Website: https://trueenergysocks.com/

Instagram: @trueenergysocks

Facebook: True Energy Socks

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Drum

TRUEENERGY® Socks

Marketing@trueenergysocks.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1022-s2p-trueenergy-300dpi.webp

News Source: Grandview Hosiery LLC