REDMOND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lampella International, LLC, a skin care company, is launching its So Sensitive! Body Lotion, the first in a range of premium specialty body care products.

So Sensitive! – which retails for $19.99 – is formulated to soothe parched, itchy, sensitive skin. A nutrient-rich blend of Macadamia and Coconut oils combined with pure plant extracts aids in calming and restoring insanely distressed skin. So Sensitive! boasts promising visible results in restoring skin’s moisture balance and suppleness at a cellular level.

“Comfort seekers – that’s what we all are, right?” says Rod Lampella, CEO of Lampella International, LLC. “And, one thing that robs us of comfort is being uncomfortable in our own skin due to dryness, itchiness, ﬂaking or signs of aging. We become not only uncomfortable with how our skin feels, but also with its appearance. Our products are designed for ultimate comfort! The number one thing that sets our lotions apart from all others is our use of highly effective, bio-available, natural ingredients that truly absorb into the skin.

“Our products are formulated to penetrate the skin like no other lotions you’ve ever experienced. We believe there is no point in applying a skin care lotion if it will sit on the skin’s surface and not penetrate down into the deeper layers, where changes will become evident in your skin’s appearance and ultimate health.”

Tumelo’s vegan products are free of parabens, petroleum, GMOs, soy, and gluten. They are never tested on animals and are developed using the safest available resources—from the latest scientiﬁc advances to botanical extracts used for centuries.

Lampella went on to say, “We are beyond excited to be introducing our Tumelo brand. The meaning of Tumelo is ‘faith and belief.’ We believe you will love our products. And, we have faith that you will see a tremendous change in your skin as a result of using our products. Our commitment to producing the highest quality, effective products means we don’t take shortcuts.

“We have spent years thoughtfully and carefully formulating our products to be safe and effective. We will soon be introducing unparalleled solutions for a variety of other skin concerns, guided by our unwavering commitment to improving your skin’s health and comfort.”

The Tumelo™ brand will be brought to life through a multi-channel digital marketing campaign. The product is available for purchase on the company’s website at https://www.tumeloskincare.com/.

For more information about the products, the company or wholesale purchase opportunities, please email care@tumeloskincare.com

Follow us on IG @ Tumeloskincare and on FB @ Tumelo Skin Care.

Lampella International, LLC is a Redmond, Oregon-based skin care company dedicated to offering premium, skin-nourishing products for a variety of skin care concerns. Learn more: https://www.tumeloskincare.com/.

