HONG KONG, Feb. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TunesKit Studio released TunesKit Audio Capture V3.0.0, the latest version of this audio recorder for all of the sounds played on a computer. Different from the last version with just the English version, this new version offers 5 languages, English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, and Spanish, for users from all around the world. Apart from language updates, TunesKit Audio Capture now has the latest User Interface which is more intuitive and easier to use.



Image caption: TunesKit Audio Capture V3.0.0 Main Interface.

Sound fills every corner of the world so it is impossible to keep all sounds. However, if the sound is played on a computer, TunesKit Audio Capture can capture it easily. In other words, TunesKit Audio Capture allows users to record and download all of the sounds played on a computer.

In addition to recording audio, Audio Capture also offers a built-in trimmer for users to delete those useless audio clips. If the sound has an ID3 tag, Audio Capture will recognize it automatically and users are allowed to edit it. TunesKit Audio Capture gives users a good method to keep audio forever.

“We always take helping more users get better services as a goal,” said Henry Roman, the Product Manager of TunesKit. “This update of TunesKit Audio Capture makes this software more inclusive in terms of languages and suitable for more users. Upgraded User Interface brings more energy for this software.”

What’s New in TunesKit Audio Capture V3.0.0?

Upgraded User Interface: The layout of features has a significant adjustment. New Output Formats: It supports more audio output formats. Now users can get WAV, M4A, M4B, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AC3, AIFF, WMA, AU, APE, MKA, OGG, AMR, M4R, and MP2 audio files from TunesKit Audio Capture. Revisable ID3 Information: It supports batch modification of audio ID3 information and auto-fill ID3 information. New Language Choices: It supports English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, and Spanish.

Pricing and Compatibility:

TunesKit Audio Capture V3.0.0 is compatible with Windows and Mac. For Windows, it is available for Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 (32-bit & 64-bit). For Mac, it is compatible with Mac OS X 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, 10.15 Catalina, 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, and 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma.

TunesKit Audio Capture gives users a free trial to record audio no more than 60s. To get the software’s full features, they need to subscribe to it: $14.95 for a 1-month license, $29.95 for a 1-year license, and $39.95 for a lifetime license.

TunesKit Studio is a professional iOS utility and multimedia software provider. It offers excellent multimedia software and iOS utilities for users from all over the world. The products that TunesKit Studio released include Audio Capture, AceMovi Video Editor, iOS System Recovery, iPhone Data Recovery, iPhone Unlocker, Activation Unlocker, and so on. TunesKit products have been trusted by millions of users in more than 150 countries worldwide. Learn more: https://www.tuneskit.com/en/

