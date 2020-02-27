ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) Foundation thanks Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia for making statewide proclamations declaring March 2020 SUDC Awareness Month.



These are the first states to join a nationwide effort led by the SUDC Foundation to raise awareness of one of the most under-recognized medical tragedies of our time, marking the beginning of a month-long campaign all over the world.

Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) is a category of death in children over the age of 1 year which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including an autopsy. Most often, a seemingly healthy child goes to sleep and never wakes up. Approximately 400 children are lost to SUDC in the United States every year.

“We have made incredible strides as we honor SUDC Awareness Month each March,” said Laura Gould Crandall, President and Co-founder of the SUDC Foundation. “Last year, we surpassed serving our 1,000th family since the inception of the SUDC Foundation. While we are sorry for the reason, we are thankful these families were able to connect with our worldwide community and unique range of services. This is a true testament to the SUDC Foundation’s tireless outreach and awareness efforts. But we must keep striving to ensure every family who needs us is able to find us and to advocate for research that will help us create a world without SUDC.”

The SUDC Foundation will once again mark SUDC Awareness Month by hosting weekly activities for every SUDC supporter to raise awareness of SUDC and remember the children gone far too soon.

To learn more, please visit: https://sudc.org/get-involved/sudc-awareness-month

The SUDC Foundation is advocating for SUDC Awareness Month proclamations in all 50 U.S. states this March. In 2019, 43 U.S. states participated. This nationwide effort began in 2016, inspired by Drew Joseph Boswell and the Boswell family. The Boswell family successfully advocated for the first statewide proclamation declaring March 2015 as SUDC Awareness Month in the State of Louisiana.

To see a full list of previous efforts as well as additional states who have joined, please visit: https://sudc.org/get-involved/legislative-advocacy/sudc-awareness-proclamations

About the SUDC Foundation:

The SUDC Foundation is the only organization worldwide whose purpose is to promote awareness, advocate for research and support those affected by SUDC. The SUDC Foundation provides all services at no cost to families. Learn more: https://sudc.org/

