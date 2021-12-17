DENVER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance, and Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, have been selected by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) in its 2021 Elite Women Awards program.



PHOTO CAPTION: Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance.

Phillips serves as ACES’ in-house subject matter expert. She plays a key role in ACES’ ability to provide banks with better control over their loan quality, expanding banks’ capacity for auditing their organization by increasing audit speeds by more than 50% and improving revenue retention by providing better visibility across multiple lines of business. In less than a year, Phillips launched four major compliance initiatives aimed at improving the quality of existing and new ACES products to better serve clients, expanded the compliance team and established new procedures and workflows to maintain the integrity of ACES’ compliance products and efficiency in product updates and releases.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations.

Reichhardt’s role at ACES centers on solving problems and finding ways for lender clients to use technology to do better, safer, more efficient business. As a natural teacher, Reichhardt doesn’t merely solve problems, but rather provides everyone with a marketable skill set for reducing risk and preventing loss. Under Reichhardt’s direction, the Client Success team uses a direct, hands-on approach focused on listening to clients, observing their work activities and understanding their unique footprint and target goals. They guide implementations and perform professional service engagements, maintaining strong bi-directional communication that assures each client is maximizing usage of the ACES platform.

“A key ingredient to a successful organization is amazing people; Amanda and Sharon are a prime example of this. They each bring a unique level of expertise to the ACES team,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES. “They are respected professionals, regularly speaking on behalf of ACES and contributors within and outside of ACES. We’re all extremely proud of Amanda and Sharon for their achievements.”

Prior to joining ACES, Phillips served as counsel with Ballard Spahr, LLP, where her responsibilities included advising clients on the federal and state regulatory requirements governing mortgage lending, fintech, mortgage documents, business processes and practices. Before her time at Ballard Spahr, she spent six years as in-house counsel and executive vice president of legal and regulatory compliance for Accenture Mortgage Cadence and an additional five years as senior vice president and director of compliance for a national mortgage lender.

Reichhardt has created virtually every position she has held by identifying unmet needs, developing a repeatable process that successfully solves those needs and creating the infrastructure that could scale with as opportunities and operations grew. Prior to joining ACES, Reichhardt was a strategic reporting and technology manager at EverBank.

The MPA Elite Women Awards program seeks to honor current and future leaders of the housing and mortgage industries. To view the full list of 2021 honorees, visit: https://www.mpamag.com/us/best-in-mortgage/elite-women-2021/319778#winnersListSection

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management, formerly known as ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

* 7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

* 11 of the top 30 banks; and

* 1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

About Mortgage Professional America

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

