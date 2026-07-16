OCEAN VIEW, Del., July 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Two Dramatic Lives” (ISBN: 978-1662979927) is a romantic suspense novel written by Dave Roseman, the individual described in the CIA’s highest career commendation as, “CIA’s secret weapon.” At the center of the novel is Simphini Elle Miller, 34, who has built her life with a successful career, stable marriage, family, a future carefully planned. Simphini is intelligent, determined, compassionate. Until one devastating event changes almost everything that has been her life in Westchester, New York.



Photo caption: “Two Dramatic Lives” by Dave Roseman.

ACTION INCLUDES

After the devastating event she experiences, Simphini Miller unexpectedly meets Matt Grant, 45. Widowed, sophisticated, and quietly enigmatic, he is an international business owner whose own life has been shaped by loss, secrecy, and responsibilities few people could imagine. Beneath his calm exterior lies a world of intelligence operations, hidden threats, and dangerous international realities that operate far beyond public view.

Their connection is immediate.

Their attraction is undeniable.

And neither of them can walk away.

As their relationship deepens, Sim finds herself pulled into a world of secrets, moral dilemmas, and escalating danger. Powerful individuals hide behind wealth, influence, and respectability. Her boss, however, does offer her a helping hand – on her knee. At the same time, Matt’s occasional involvement in the most sensitive operations abroad, at the request of the United States government, places both of them in the path of people willing to do anything, and with the resources to take that action, whether legal or not, to protect their interests.

High-stakes tension escalates when Simphini Miller discovers a possibility that threatens everything; the man she is falling in love with may somehow be connected to the greatest tragedy her family has ever endured…. Matt Grant is overseas in alias on a top-secret espionage mission, is restrained by ‘associates’ of the most ruthless narcotics kingpin, and threatened that in milliseconds, “You will die many moons and beg for dying.”

EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE

Set against an international backdrop of exotic locations, clandestine operations, hidden agendas, intrigue, and emotional conflict, “Two Dramatic Lives” blends romantic suspense, espionage, and psychological drama into a story where every choice carries consequences…and a mistake might be fatal.

From the first paragraphs of this novel until the last sentence, a reader will experience,

A powerful and intelligent female protagonist.

A mature romance filled with emotional complexity.

International intrigue and intelligence-world realism.

Unexpected secrets. surprises, shocking revelations.

Moral ambiguities and impossible choices.

Female empowerment.

High-stakes suspense with cinematic scope.

Romantic suspense, emotionally driven fiction, women’s fiction, and espionage thrillers, are blended into “Two Dramatic Lives,” delivering both heart-pounding danger and deeply human emotion.

And a love that may prove to be the greatest risk of all.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Roseman brings a lifetime of extraordinary real-world experience to his fiction. During a distinguished career as a senior official in the highly secretive Central Intelligence Agency’s Directorate of Operations, also known as the Clandestine Service, his responsibilities included some of the most sensitive and demanding assignments.

Over the course of his career, Roseman worked on complex intelligence challenges, spanning five continents. His consistent ability to solve high-stakes problems led to repeated requests for his involvement by senior United States officials and, through U.S. government coordination, by heads of powerful foreign intelligence agencies and services, heads of state, other prominent figures, the U.N.

Written commendations from high-level national security officials at multiple federal agencies include crediting his work as “absolutely essential to the successful execution of operations around the world” and “an inspiration to our national security workforce.”

Drawing upon many years of firsthand experience in intelligence actions, Roseman brings exceptional authenticity, emotional realism, and intensity woven into his fiction. His novel combines the tension of espionage, the complexity of human relationships, and the emotional stakes of lives lived under extraordinary pressure.

“Two Dramatic Lives” is his debut novel.

It is available through Amazon at https://a.co/d/08FlJE8S and through Barnes & Noble at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/two-dramatic-lives-dave-roseman/1150441671?ean=9781662979927 and major retailers.

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Photo caption: “Two Dramatic Lives” by Dave Roseman.

News Source: Author Dave Roseman