ATLANTA, Ga., June 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Floor Coverings International® has opened a Mobile Flooring Showroom® in Midtown Atlanta, owned and led by local U.S. Air Force veteran, former firefighter/EMT, and longtime service professional James D. Berry. The new location serves Buckhead, Druid Hills, Sandy Springs, and Vinings, bringing convenient, consultative flooring experience directly to homeowners.



Image caption: Local U.S. Air Force veteran and former firefighter/EMT James D. Berry is the new owner of Floor Coverings International of Midtown Atlanta serving Buckhead, Druid Hills, Sandy Springs, and Vinings, GA. A Mobile Flooring Showroom, stocked with thousands of flooring samples comes to customers’ doors.

Berry’s business offers in-home design guidance, curated product selections, and project coordination across popular flooring categories such as luxury vinyl, hardwood, laminate, carpet, tile, and more—helping customers compare options in their own space and lighting for more confident decisions.

“After years in careers centered on protecting and supporting others, I wanted to build a business with the same mission—show up prepared, listen carefully, and deliver on what I promise,” said Berry. “Flooring is one of the most visible, high impact upgrades a homeowner can make. My goal is to make the process easier, clearer, and more comfortable from start to finish.

Instead of asking customers to make decisions under store lighting and limited samples, Berry’s team meets clients at home with a mobile showroom, bringing flooring choices to the door. This approach supports better selection, smoother planning, and a more personalized experience—especially for busy homeowners and families.

Across the industry, homeowners continue to look for floors that balance beauty, durability, and ease of care. Waterproof laminate and luxury vinyl products remain especially popular for active households with children and pets, offering the appearance of natural wood or stone with simple cleanup. Engineered hardwood continues to appeal to those seeking a more upscale finish, while carpet remains a favorite for consumers who want softness, warmth, and comfort, particularly in updated flat-pile, textured and patterned styles. Sustainable flooring products made with eco-friendly materials are also drawing interest from buyers who want attractive options with a lighter environmental footprint.

Berry’s background includes service overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Uzbekistan and Djibouti in support of U.S. Armed Forces. He also served as a local firefighter/EMT and holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s in cyber diplomacy. Previously, he was a co-owner of a non-medical home care agency, building a solid foundation in customer care, operations, and trust-based service.

As a black, veteran-owned local business, Berry says his company is committed to professionalism, responsiveness, and delivering elevated customer experience.

To learn more, visit https://floorcoveringsinternational.com/locations/us/ga/midtown-atlanta / or call 470-944-6688.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International® is the #1 flooring franchise in North America with over 300 locations between the U.S. and Canada. Known for its unique customer experience and Mobile Flooring Showroom®, the business model brings over 3000 flooring samples to the customer’s door. For more information, please go to https://floorcoveringsinternational.com/.

Logo link for media: https://floorcoveringsinternational.com/img/upload/group-1_7.png

News Source: Floor Coverings International