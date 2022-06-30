RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge earned a top spot in the first-ever Best Senior Living rankings by U.S. News & World Report, winning in the Best Memory Care category. The 2022-2023 Best Senior Living guide is a debut offering from U.S. News & World Report, itself the foremost global authority in health ratings and consumer advice, attracting more than 50 million visitors per month.



The initiative began last fall, and used objective, independent statistical assessment of consumer satisfaction survey data gathered from nearly 2,500 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. The rating criteria included analysis of consumer satisfaction across categories like community and activities, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff.

“We take great pride in our SHINE® Memory Care program and are honored that our team’s commitment to excellence has been recognized,” said Sherry Tabor, Executive Director of TerraBella Northridge. “This award is indicative of our continuing pursuit to build and sustain a culture of excellence and provide exceptional experiences for our resident seniors.”

“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”

TerraBella Northridge is operated by Florida-based Discovery Senior Living, which had 34 communities across the country place atop the inaugural Best Senior Living rankings.

