LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The UN’s theme for this year’s World Volunteer Day was ‘the power of collective action.’ And nowhere was that message exemplified more than the collective action of Scientology Volunteer Ministers everywhere in their response to the pandemic.



Volunteer Ministers gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and at Scientology Churches throughout the country for the U.S. premiere of the new documentary, Operation: Do Something About It. And when the curtain went up, these men and women in their bright yellow jackets found themselves in the starring role.

Operation: Do Something About It was released on World Volunteer Day in the U.S. and throughout the rest of the world on the following day. So U.S. Volunteer Ministers were the first to see the extraordinary impact of their collective action.

The film chronicles the global response of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the pandemic. It details the help extended to communities, other religions and essential services across six continents.

Scientology Churches invited their neighbors, friends and fellow volunteers they work with on various community initiatives.

After watching the film, a 28-year LAPD veteran expressed her appreciation for “how genuine the Church’s help is for others.”

A drug education activist who partners with the Church through its Truth About Drugs initiative was not aware of the Volunteer Ministers program before watching the film. “I was so impressed with what your Volunteer Ministers do around the world and what coordination you had in place for your logistics and all your actions during the pandemic.”

The work of Scientology Churches around the world to educate their communities on how to stay well was what really impressed an ally who works with the Church on its human rights awareness initiative. “I can see how much help it provided to the different communities and areas where it was distributed.”

“Without people like you helping, I don’t know where we’d be,” said a teacher who uses the Church’s human rights materials. “The spirit of it is huge and how you helped all religions—it’s all about humanity.”

“It made me feel there is hope for humanity,” said another attendee. “It was a very eye-opening documentary.”

In a lecture in 1958, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard spoke of the philosophy that informs the Volunteer Ministers program and so many other aspects of Scientology: “Scientology helps people to help one another. This is the message of all prophets in all ages. Help one another. It is a formula for life that cannot fail. It is the message of Scientology.”

Watch Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

