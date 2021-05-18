DETROIT, Mich., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UBX Cloud, a U.S. based cloud provider headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., has been awarded “10 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2021” by CIOReviewIndia. UBX leverages proven, off-the-shelf technologies in its private cloud operations arena, globally. The technologies offer clients enhanced performance, while leveraging the power of automation with unmatched uptime.

“UBX provides its services in affordable and simple right-sized packages,” said Steve Panovski, UBX Cloud President.

“If you can order a mobile data plan, you can order the cloud service that provides the core building blocks of your business.”

Services include Platform as a Service (PaaS) – helping clients migrate server infrastructure to a cloud-based solution – and Cybersecurity as a Service (CaaS)- protecting business data with the latest AI-based threat detection, mitigation and alerting. These services are offered as add-ons to its cloud services at no additional cost.

Business continuity with managed backups and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) – backing up or replicating data and virtual servers to its private clouds across India – are also included in UBX Cloud’s array of services.

UBX Cloud offers an excellent proposition for the India market with value additions, such as the built-in state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions powered by Syntervision Oasis and CybrHawk.

“We are expanding our cloud points of presence and capacity to deliver thousands of cloud workspaces and infrastructure services to the entire PAN India region,” Panovski said.

About UBX Cloud

UBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.

News Source: UBX Cloud