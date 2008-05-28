NEWS SOURCE: Undrest.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 28 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles based apparel company undrest.(R) has been picked to be in this year’s coveted MTV Movie Awards giveaway bag. The ultra premium gift bag has been valued in the past at over $17,000 and has included such exclusive items as the iPod Mini, Givenchy watches and Fendi eyewear. These exclusive bags are typically reserved for the likes of such A-Lister’s as Lindsay Lohan, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

For those of you lucky enough to get your hands on one of these swag bags, you’ll find the undrest.(R) Sofia Strapless Camisole set with matching Sofia Brazilian Knickers, as well as the Signature Marissa Bralette and Girlshort.

You can also catch undrest.(R) on past episodes of Bravo’s “Make Me a Supermodel,” or if you happen to be in either Heidi Montag, Milla Jovovich, or Christina Ricci’s closet, all big fans of the high end collection.

This is big news for the L.A.-based company whose intimates all boast 100% Supima cotton grown in the U.S., pure silk satin ribbons, and are manufactured in L.A. under sweatshop-free conditions.

The MTV Movie Awards will be airing live on MTV on Sunday, June 1.

About undrest.

undrest.(R) and brazilian panty(TM) by undrest.(R) are constructed using only the finest 100% Supima cotton for the ultimate in comfort, quality and softness. Designer Maria Paz Navales draws on her travels to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, being exposed to the local lingerie fashions to inspire her line of “Brazilian-Cut” innerwear. Also drawing inspiration from her time spent in New York City, Paris, Miami, and Los Angeles, Maria has meticulously designed undrest. with the idea of celebrating the most beautiful aspects of a woman’s body in the most flattering way without sacrificing comfort.

Headquartered in the garment district of downtown Los Angeles, we are proud to support regulated, sweatshop-free, garment contract facilities in the USA during the manufacturing of all of our garments.

More information: www.undrest.com.

All trademarks acknowledged. No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.

