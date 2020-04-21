FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new Dallas – Fort Worth based private investigations firm, Lynx Actual LLC, announced the completion of its first year of successful operations. Lynx brings a dynamic combination of executive management, operational expertise, and precise and timely action to every investigative assignment.



“Lynx is founded on what we call ‘The Lynx Difference’,” said Sean Dunn, the founder and President of Lynx Actual LLC. “Our unique combination of decades of attorney and investigator experience provides unparalleled value to any case.”

With over thirty-years’ experience as an enlisted Marine and Marine Corps Officer serving in combat in two wars and rising to the rank of Colonel, Sean Dunn is also an attorney licensed in Texas and Louisiana with decades of experience in criminal prosecution, criminal defense and civil litigation. In addition, Dunn is a Certified Fraud Examiner and licensed private investigator.

“This extensive professional background defines ‘The Lynx Difference.’ Other PI’s turn to Lynx for help when they have a tough complex case,” said Dunn. “We are better equipped than other investigation firms to see through the facets, challenges and friction of complex cases. We’re also better equipped to assist clients with formulating, synchronizing and implementing an effective investigation into their overall litigation strategy.”

In the last year Lynx conducted numerous complex case investigations across Texas and the United States. The investigations included several cases of missing teenagers and cases involving high value estate and trust fraud. Recently Lynx has been asked to mentor and assist another firm with a criminal defense investigation in a murder case. Lynx continues to participate in several organizations focused on locating missing children, combating sex trafficking and preventing exploitation of kids over the internet.

“Lynx had a great first year. We’re excited to continue making a difference and providing positive impacts to our clients and cases going forward,” said Dunn.

Lynx Actual LLC is a full services private investigations firm headquartered in Bartonville, Texas in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex.

More Information: https://lynxactual.com/

About Lynx Actual LLC

