SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — United Private Cloud, a global leader in software-defined hybrid cloud management, announced that its Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services has been named as a “Leader” in the latest NelsonHall NEAT analysis, within the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment.

With almost two decades of building and delivering very high-performance software-defined enterprise-grade Private Cloud IaaS globally, United Private Cloud (G3) is on its Gen-3 version. United Private Cloud is fully software-defined and highly scalable across geographies, with on-demand scaling and flexible contracts.

* Fully software-defined, highly scalable private cloud in 13 geographies, across five continents with on-demand scaling and flexible contracts.

* United Private Cloud point solutions (including Oracle, SAP, DaaS, Kubernetes) available across VMware, Hyper-V, and OpenStack.

* Lockdown security, 99.999% availability, 10-100 gig networking, High-Performance Compute and Storage with greater than 50K+ IOPS.

* Drive 30-50% saving across public clouds and on-prem data centers.

* Compliant to over 30 standards like SOC I, SOC II, SSA 18, HIPAA, FISMA, FEDRAMP, GDPR, and NIST 800-53.

United Private Cloud is built with locked-down security, high-performance, 10-100G networking, 50K+ IOPS, and 99.999% availability. Cloud solutions offered by United Private Cloud are 30-50% cheaper than AWS, Azure, or GCP, and 50-75% cheaper than on-premise data centers and other private cloud providers. It is offered in three flavors of G3, which includes VMware, Hyper-V, and Openstack.

NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation assesses United Private Cloud’s overall ability to meet future client requirements along with delivering immediate benefits to Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services clients. This evaluation assessed all the major cloud providers in this segment worldwide.

The NEAT assessment identifies United Private Cloud’s Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services as a “Leader” in the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment.

United Private Cloud’s product portfolio includes:

* Kubernetes: managed Kubernetes cluster as a service and offers UnityOneCloud to provide various services, including multicloud container management and monitoring.

* G3 for SAP: a dedicated private cloud solution for SAP.

* G3 for Oracle: private cloud for Oracle X86 intel process.

* Desktop as a Service: private cloud including production environment and compliance. It has a lot of experience in this area across building, testing, securing, hardening, and deploying into production.

* Data center assets and cloud assessment: end-to-end data center assessment of hardware’s EOL, EOS, servers, routers, and console managers.

* Private Cloud (build as a service): enabling build of customized software-defined private cloud, through a six-step approach including consulting-led services across cloud assessment, scalability, disaster recovery, enterprise grading, production environment, and compliance.

* Silicon UnitedCloud: enables Silicon companies to run optimized silicon tapeout workloads (Cadence, Synopsys, Mentor, etc.) in a secure private cloud with the ability to scale on-demand for rapid silicon tapeout execution.

“United Private Cloud (G3) is on its Gen-3 version, having been built over almost two decades. It is fully software-defined and highly scalable across geographies, with on-demand scaling and flexible contracts,” said John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall.

Being elated on the recognition, Abhijit Phanse, CEO of United Private Cloud, added, “We strive to drive innovation and enable organizations to gain performance advantages, lower costs, rapidly respond to unpredictable demand, and easily solve data sovereignty and compliance requirements. The recognition of United Private Cloud as a ‘Leader’ in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services shows the value of the company’s end-to-end capabilities to orchestrate the latest cloud offerings, enable the new offering services and manage the underlying technical platform.”

About United Private Cloud:

United Private Cloud is a leading enterprise-grade Software-Defined Private Cloud company delivering enterprise-grade private clouds across 13 data centers over 5 continents globally. United Private Cloud’s G3 IaaS provides high-performance, 99.999% availability, locked-down security, and software-defined agility and scalability while offering greater than 30% cost savings than any primary public cloud provider. We are one of the world’s experts at building and operating highly available, secure, and scalable private clouds.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

