SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UnityOneCloud, a Multicloud Management SaaS platform for managing a real-world hybrid cloud environment announced that it has been listed as the “Leader” in MarketsAndMarkets Micro Quadrant on Data Center Infrastructure Management. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market presence on the competitive leadership map.

As per the report by MarketsAndMarkets, “The software-defined private cloud platform, UnityOneCloud, is highly enriched with a wide range of features that enable the data center teams to manage operations and optimize energy consumptions effectively. The company is expected to garner a large customer base in the coming years with a surging number of data centers across geographies. The enriched wide array of features makes it an effective tool in the DCIM market. It has gained a strong foothold in the market by remaining close to customers and aiding through a time-consuming and complex process.”

The Micro Quadrant positioning recognizes UnityOneCloud as a platform that provides comprehensive real-time visibility into the data center and multicloud infrastructure of the customer, through interactive widgets, utilization charts, and real-time status. It facilitates visualization of data centers, Power Distribution Units (PDU’s), bare-metal servers, networking devices, private clouds, and public clouds. UnityOneCloud aids in the seamless migration of applications, data, and infrastructure to the cloud.

“UnityOneCloud, an enterprise-grade SaaS Multicloud Management platform, ensures that our customers get a seamless experience in managing the entire real-world hybrid cloud infrastructure. This acknowledgment as a ‘Leader’ in Data Center Infrastructure Management demonstrates the importance of the end-to-end capabilities of UnityOneCloud to manage a new offering of multicloud management platforms, enable new services to be provided, and manage the underlying complex technical platform,” said Abhijit Phanse, Chief Executive Officer, UnityOneCloud.

Ritesh Chawrashe, Assistant Manager at MarketsAndMarkets said, “UnityOneCloud’s DCIM platform possesses different capabilities such as multicloud observability, data center mana, auditing, support, and modern DevOps automation of hybrid cloud environments. The platform is highly enriched with a wide range of features that enable the data center teams to effectively manage operations and optimize energy consumption. UnityOneCloud, with its flexible deployment options and AI and ML capabilities, is one of the innovative and effective modern-day solutions that address the diverse needs of the customers.”

UnityOneCloud is a leading global Software-as-a-Service company dedicated to providing the most comprehensive enterprise-grade Multicloud Management platform for managing real-world hybrid cloud environments. We help organizations to manage, monitor, audit, support and observe complex hybrid cloud assets right from bare-metal to serverless configurations spread across data centers, private and public cloud configurations.

MarketsAndMarkets™ is the world’s largest revenue impact company, serving over 7500 customers and providing strategic analysis services. Over ten years, MNM has identified and researched all high-growth use cases, technologies, ecosystems converging across multiple industries. 80% of the top 2000 companies globally rely on MarketsAndMarkets for determining the new high growth and niche revenue opportunities.

