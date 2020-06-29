University Kia of Durham Donates Face Shields to Duke-Health

DURHAM, N.C., June 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A donation of Personal Protective Equipment assembled at Kia’s U.S. plant is the latest element of Kia Motors’ “Accelerate The Good” program. To aid in the fight against COVID-19, University Kia of Durham has donated more than 100 face shields for medical worker use at Duke.



This delivery is the latest element of Kia Motors’ Accelerate The Good program, which includes national and local level initiatives implemented in response to the pandemic. Each of Kia’s 757 retailers nationwide are making similar donations to the hospital or medical facility of their choosing, totaling more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states.

“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need and we are honored to do our part and by helping Duke-Health in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to medical workers here in Durham,” said Aric Swanger, General Manager, University Kia of Durham. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication these frontline medical workers exhibit every day to save lives in our community.”

The latest face shield deliveries are the latest in a series of initiatives Kia Motors America implemented in response to COVID-19. The program, called Accelerate The Good, previously saw Kia donating $1 million to multiple non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise.

The $1 million donation was designed to help homeless youth in all 50 states receive much needed shelter and care needed during this time. In addition, earlier face shield donations – more than 300,000 thus far – were made to hospitals and medical facilities in hard hit metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York City.

For more information about University Kia, please visit their website at: https://universitykiaofdurham.com/

News Source: University KIA