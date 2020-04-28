RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EHOP Health®, a chronic disease reversal company headquartered in Apex, NC and Harriss & Covington, a hosiery mill headquartered in High Point, NC, recently delivered reusable face masks to customers across North Carolina and the United States. The first business to receive the reusable masks was Weaver Street Market. This unlikely partnership between health coaching, manufacturing, and grocery store firms produced the new face mask brand, Easy Masks™. These non-medical face masks serve the needs of employees, customers, families, and individuals who need protection for their essential trips.



“I became convinced that fabric masks are a useful tool in minimizing exposure dose to viral particles,” said William (B.J.) Lawson, MD and CEO of EHOP Health. “Our first client, and a fifth-generation family business that has been knitting socks in High Point, North Carolina for 100 years, instantly came to my mind as having the potential to create a comfortable, reusable facemask.”

Harriss & Covington’s Co-President, Tyler Covington had just been ordered to shut down his manufacturing plant’s non-essential activities due to the COVID-19 health pandemic. After speaking with Lawson, he recruited a small research and development team to prototype several face masks. “I wanted to help our state, and our country, safely get back to work,” said Covington. “I believed we could find a solution for the growing demand of reusable face masks and through collaboration we have a face mask for the everyday essential needs.”

Thanks to iterative feedback from associates of Weaver Street Market, another EHOP Health Client, the team quickly found out what features were required for a mask comfortable enough for all-day wear. “This has been a godsend,” stated Ruffin Slater General Manager, Weaver Street Market. “We needed a protective mask to offer to our frontline employees and customers, and we wanted a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution which Easy Masks delivers.”

About Easy Masks™

Easy Masks offers a reusable, washable face mask knitted by a 5th generation mill in North Carolina. For more information about Easy Masks, visit https://easymasks.com/. Follow the company on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/easymasks.

About Harriss & Covington

Harriss & Covington was founded in 1920 in High Point, North Carolina.

For more information about Harriss & Covington, visit http://www.harrissandcov.com/. With the fifth generation of the founders helming the operation and 250 employees strong, Harriss & Covington proudly thrives in the same town where it launched nearly a century ago, delivering high-quality performance socks to some of the most recognized brands in the world including Smartwool, Feetures, allbirds, Sock Club, Kane 11, Johnston & Murphy, and Ace & Everett.

About Weaver Street Market

Weaver Street Market is a co-op market created for the community, by the community. We sustain healthy communities together — through the goods that we sell and the good that we do. Weaver Street Market carefully selects high-quality products from sources we trust. Our partners include more than 100 local and independent food producers.

Founded in 1988, Weaver Street Market is owned by 22,000 consumer owners and 230 worker owners. We operate downtown stores in Carrboro, Chapel Hill’s Southern Village, Hillsborough and Raleigh, as well as a Food House in Hillsborough that provides fresh deli, bakery, and meat products to its stores twice each day. Learn more at https://www.weaverstreetmarket.coop/.

About EHOP Health™

EHOP Health helps employees reverse chronic disease and feel their best. It’s flagship program, Journey 2 Health™, offers personalized health coaching services and a science-based online curriculum. Clients lower healthcare costs while investing into their people and culture throughout the chronic disease reversal program.

Although the majority of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, conditions such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension and obesity can be reversible. Co-founders William (B.J.) Lawson, MD and Joe Jenkins, MD JD launched EHOP Health and the Journey 2 Health solution in 2016 after building a program and team to focus on disease reversal rather than disease management and compliance.

For more information about EHOP Health, visit https://www.ehophealth.com/.

Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ehop-health/.

