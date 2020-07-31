BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local Real Estate, LLC., today announced that Ursula Weinkauff and Focus Group are joining Local Real Estate, a business pairing that promises to be successful for years to come.



Focus Real Estate has been owned and operated by Mrs. Weinkauff for the past 20 years servicing the communities of Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva, and Cape Coral. Her expertise in real estate has resulted in a thriving business and has been distinguished with numerous referrals from satisfied past clients. She has consistently been a top producer in the industry by providing excellent attention to her clients as well as critical leadership to her agents. A member of the board for Bonita Springs Estero realtors, she has served as president and has chaired numerous committees.

Broker of Local Real Estate, Angie Parker, comments, “We are thrilled with the addition of the Focus Group to Local Real Estate, a new and successful brokerage established in August 2018 and steadily growing.”

Mrs. Parker also adds: “Local Real estate is excited that Ursula and her team will continue to provide the personal and local support that her agents and their clients demand, while providing additional resources of a quickly growing brand with a strong local presence. The new real estate combination will continue to ensure that all home buyers and sellers receive the best service available and that their agents are afforded every opportunity to maximize their businesses.”

About Local Real Estate, LLC

Local Real Estate, founded in 2018 by Angela L. Parker and Andres G. Sanchez, is a full-service general real estate brokerage with an emphasis on the purchase, sale, rental and marketing of select residential new developments, commercial and premier resale properties. We specialize in condos, high rises, homes in Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, Marco Island, Sanibel and Captiva, Florida.

