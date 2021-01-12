FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Full Spectrum Operations, LLC, (FSO), an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between American Communications Solutions LLC (ACS), and By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), has been awarded a contract for Eastern Western Operational Communications Services (EWOCS), a single award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) with a base ordering period of five years, two one-year option periods, and a program ceiling of $285 million.

The contract is managed by the 45th Contracting Squadron, Space Operations Command, Patrick Space Force Base, FL. EWOCS is an acquisition program to provide communication services for voice, data, and video to support the launch and test range capabilities of the 45th Space Wing (45 SW) based at Patrick Space Force Base (SFB), FL, and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS), FL, as well as the 30th Space Wing (30 SW) based at Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), CA.

“As a Veteran Owned Small Business, FSO is honored to have the opportunity to provide communications systems maintenance, operations, and operational support services to the United States Space Force, enabling them to safely launch, track, and recover space lift systems and perform operational test missions in support of ballistic missile deployment and aircraft flight tests,” said John M. Schleifer, Managing Member of FSO and President and CEO of ACS.

According to John Kilpatrick, By Light Vice President of Operations, “EWOCS builds on our long-standing support to the Eastern and Western Launch Ranges as well as the Missile Defense Agency, and By Light is excited for this opportunity to be a driving force in the Range of the Future transformation.”

About Full Spectrum Operations (FSO):

FSO is a CVE-verified, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Fairfax Station, VA, that provides information technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and operational support services to customers in the Federal Government. FSO is an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé JV between ACS (Protégé), and By Light (Mentor), a large business.

About American Communications Solutions (ACS):

ACS, the Managing Partner of FSO, is a CVE-verified SDVOSB currently providing information technology (IT), cybersecurity, engineering, software development, and operational and training support services to customers in the Federal Government.

About By Light Professional IT Services LLC:

By Light, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000- 1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government Agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

News Source: Full Spectrum Operations LLC