GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The United States Biochar Initiative (USBI) applauds Microsoft’s funding for three projects that use biochar for atmospheric carbon removal. The three biochar projects were selected from 189 projects that the company evaluated for funding. Microsoft made awards to 15 suppliers, representing more than 1.3 million mt [metric tons] of atmospheric CO2 removals.

Biochar, a family of porous charcoals, slows global warming when used for amending soils, managing nutrients, animal feed, water and air filtration, odor control, green infrastructure, turf, trees, landscaping, building materials, and asphalt and concrete.

USBI Executive Director Tom Miles notes that Microsoft’s choice of biochar affirms the conclusions of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report and The Nature Conservancy’s research that biochar is one of the most scalable and cost-effective ways to remove atmospheric carbon. Miles says, “USBI believes that Microsoft’s leadership reflects growing interest from funders looking to invest in this promising, carbon-sequestering product.”

Miles adds, “Biochar is a ‘shovel ready natural climate solution. Its many modern variations have evolved from the centuries-old practice of combining charcoal with food waste to improve the health of poor clayey soils. In all of its over 55 identified uses, biochar can sequester carbon for centuries or longer.”

In their new report, entitled “Microsoft carbon removal: Lessons from an early corporate purchase,” the hi-tech giant notes that it is one of the “first corporations to conduct due diligence on carbon removal procurement… As a global society we must also remove large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere, to avert the worst social, economic, and environmental impacts of a rapidly changing climate.”

About United States Biochar Initiative (USBI):

USBI is an 11-year-old 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, promoting the sustainable production and use of biochar in North America through research, policy, and technology.

Learn more: https://biochar-us.org/

Media Contact:

George Kim Chaffee

US Biochar Initiative

kim.chaffee@biochar-us.org

804-405-1774 cell

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0223s2p-usbi-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: United States Biochar Initiative