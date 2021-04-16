MAR VISTA, Calif., April 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since the pandemic began, a year ago, searches on leading vehicle records site, USVINData.com have fallen as the used car sales market has fallen away but the latest figures show a rise in searches which is good news for used vehicle sellers.

When the pandemic and associated restrictions hit in March 2020, searches on USVINData.com fell by over 70%, and although they began to rise again throughout the year, they didn’t get back to 2019 levels. This has broadly reflected trends seen across the used vehicles sales industry.

Since the start of 2021, USVINData.com has seen vehicle searches on the site rise month by month and returning to almost pre-pandemic levels in the last report. This rise is forecasted to continue and rise to around 20% above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. This trend is expected to be followed by used vehicle sales as the industry usually follows the trends seen on the site.

Overall, US car sales rose by 8.7% in Q1 of 2021 and March 2021 sales are expected to be 50% higher than they were in March 2020 (*NOTE 1).

A spokesperson for USVINData.com comments, “We find that our search figures are usually in line with used vehicle sales trends so when our figures drop, this usually means that overall sales go down and vice versa. The fact that we have seen three months of continued increases in searches means that more people are looking to purchase a new vehicle and this will hopefully see an increase in used vehicle sales.

“2020 was a hard year for everyone in the automotive industry but this positive trend is great news and hopefully bodes well for the rest of 2021”

Using a vehicle checking site is vital when purchasing a used car or truck as you can’t normally see any real problems just by looking at it. In addition to this, you should always ask the seller why they are selling it, their answer should make sense. You should also ask to see the VIN number on the driver’s side door and the dashboard, if they don’t match up there is a serious problem. If possible, take the car for a 30-minute test drive, this will give it time to warm up and also show up any problems. Finally, you should always ask a mechanic to check the vehicle over if you can.

USVINData.com was created to ensure that Americans could access all available information on a used car before they made the decision to buy, making sure that they don’t get ripped off.

The company started off by offering VIN checks which only provide basic data, but over time have developed their data search systems to be able to now offer a full report into the history of a vehicle. With this report, you can find out whether the has been in any major accidents or totaled. It also provides information on fire and flood damage and even lets you know if the vehicle has been reported stolen. Best of all you even get an estimate of how much you should be paying for the vehicle.

All of this information is vital for anyone purchasing a used car or truck. Even if you are not buying a top-of-the-range car you want to get good value for money and not something that will break down shortly after you buy it. With this report, you will know exactly what you are buying and end up with a car or truck you can be proud of.

