LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2014 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Utelogy Corporation, creator of audio-visual control and management software will demonstrate its capabilities over SDN-enabled Wi-Fi powered by Meru Networks, Inc. in booth 1037 at Educause 2014, being held September 29 through October 2, 2014 in Orlando, Fla. Meru is a leader in intelligent networking and the only wireless LAN vendor to have received OpenFlow™ conformance.

Utelogy provides Software-Defined audio visual (SDAV) technology for control, management and analytics for smart classrooms and conference rooms. With its cloud-based software, Utelogy enables AV and IT departments to build more flexibility into classroom space for easy device control and room reconfiguration. The solution includes help-desk and remote monitoring capabilities which also provides operational savings.

Meru’s SDN-enabled Wi-Fi solutions help ensure consistently high performance of critical business applications and simplify unified management of wired and wireless networks. Meru’s support for OpenFlow is designed to provide customers immediate benefits without additional training or a “rip-and-replace” of their existing controllers and access points.

“SDN-enabled Wi-Fi is the future of networking, providing the agility necessary to enable uninterrupted learning in a collaborative environment like higher education,” said Sarosh Vesuna, vice president and general manager of enterprise networking business at Meru. “Utelogy is a strong technology partner for Meru, with its ability to couple software-defined AV and wireless, allowing users to connect all BYOD devices reliably anywhere on campus.”

“Demonstrating AV control and wireless together to deliver BYOD is very empowering. We know students and faculty carry more than one personal electronic device and these devices are their learning and collaboration tools,” said Frank Pellkofer, Utelogy’s co-founder and CEO. “This brings us a step closer to our goal – providing campuses with easy-to-use tools and technologies that deliver user-focused solutions with the flexibility we all need for the future.”

About Utelogy Corporation:

Since 2009, Utelogy Corporation has delivered cloud-based AV solutions. Its software-defined AV control and management platform is equipped with built-in help-desk, 24X7 room sweeping and analytics. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for AV systems that puts the power in the hands of the user. More information: http://www.utelogy.com/.

About Meru Networks:

Meru Networks is a leader in intelligent 802.11ac Wi-Fi solutions delivering uninterrupted user experience for education, healthcare, hospitality and enterprise. The Meru open-standards-based architecture is designed to enable unified management of wired and wireless networks. Its end-to-end application QoS enables enforceable service-level agreements. Meru provides top performance and high capacity in high-density environments. Visit http://www.merunetworks.com/ or call (408) 215-5300 for more information.

