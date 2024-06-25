NEW YORK, N.Y., June 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UTTO Inc. partners with GRTGaz/RICE of France and the NYSEARCH/Northeast Gas Association (NGA) to develop and commercialize innovative Digital Mapping Solutions to revolutionize utility operations in U.S urban areas.



Image caption: UTTO Inc. digital mapping solutions.

Creating and maintaining accurate digital maps for buried infrastructure is a critical function for utility companies. Enhancements in geospatial records in large cities are vital for improving productivity in construction, asset management, safety, emergency response, damage prevention, and regulatory compliance.

“The mapping industry’s biggest challenge is downtown areas where large buildings obstruct the sky and block or delay satellite signals,” said Alan Haddy, President UTTO Inc. “Solving the limitations of high accuracy GPS technology in urban canyon environments where satellite signals are obstructed by buildings remains a top priority.”

This partnership aims to integrate GRTGaz/RICE’s innovative “e-Nails” technology with UTTO’s vLocate Mapper device and platform. The initiative will develop a commercially viable system to overcome the challenges of urban canyons and eliminate the need for “line of sight” GPS satellite signals.

The goal is to create a mapping system that simplifies the accurate (sub-meter) capture of buried asset locations and enables precise relocation of these facilities in the absence of GPS signals.

About UTTO Inc.:

Since 2012 UTTO have been pioneering data driven enterprise solutions that reduce damages, improve training and de-risk the locating and mapping of buried facilities. Learn more at: https://utto.com/

News Source: UTTO Inc.