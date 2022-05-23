PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Valentis International Group, Inc. has entered into agreements for investment consultancy and advisory services related to expansion and moving the company towards an initial public offering (IPO) public listing on a major exchange or trading medium.

The new advisors to Valentis will expand on a current, successful relationship with OGGI Equity, a global consulting group launched from Milan, Italy, since 2017. OGGI has and will continue to provide various advisory and market related services to Valentis.

Valentis has executed an investment advisory/consulting contract with MD Global Partners, a leading boutique advisory firm based in New York, established in 2006. MDG is a registered FINRA broker-dealer. The Principal has had a Wall Street presence since the early 90s. MDG will be providing strategic advisory services in anticipation of further capital raises and forward progress towards a targeted IPO listing and trading currently forecasted to be a NASDAQ public listing.

To facilitate its growth through mergers and acquisitions, Valentis has tapped Murphy Business and Financial Corporation, based in Clearwater, Florida. Murphy is a leading, trusted, and experienced advisor that has closed over $2 billion in transactions. Murphy Business and Financial Corp. will be primarily responsible for representing the interest of Valentis to target acquisitions.

Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis, said, “We are delighted to be working with MD Global Partners and Murphy Business and Financial Group, on our strategic growth. We are laser focused on increasing our revenues and valuation both organically and through targeted acquisitions. These partnerships substantially expand our opportunities and help facilitate our evolving relationship with OGGI Equity. The current social, political and media environment focused on public and facilities safety, makes us poised for expansion and high valuation.”

About Valentis:

Valentis is a fully operational security logistics and risk management solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.

CONTACT: Martha Hunter

mhunter@valentisinc.com

About OGGI Equity:

OGGI Equity is a Private Equity and Consultancy firm with offices in Europe, Middle East and the USA. OGGI guides and takes positions in emerging companies and projects operating in diversified sectors and assists these entities in multiple advisory areas including infrastructure, business strategy, strategic relationships, both business and political, as well as capital raising and financial market services.

CONTACT:

enquire@oggiequity.org

About MD Global Partners:

MD Global Partners is a leading Manhattan-based investment bank, partner & advisory that serves small & mid-cap companies. We assist our clients in achieving their strategic and financial goals by offering comprehensive advisory and financial services across all major industry sectors.

CONTACT:

info@mdgpartners.com

About Murphy Business and Financial Corporation:

Murphy Business is one of the largest and most successful business brokerage firms in North America. Murphy represents both buyers and sellers with conveniently located offices throughout the United States and Canada to provide business broker expertise that accommodates the diverse needs of clientele in many business sectors.

Contact: William E. Ilgenfritz

W.ilgenfritz@murphybusiness.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information about future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary. We make no undertaking, by this informative document, to achieve these or to update statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing herein is an offer or solicitation of an offer for the sale of any security.

News Source: Valentis International