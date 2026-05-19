NEW YORK, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As demand for summer home renovations and household upgrades continues to grow, online savings platform Valuecom today announced the launch of its new “Summer Home Shopping Deals Hub,” designed to bring together the latest promo codes and discounts from home, furniture, building materials, and lifestyle brands in one centralized destination.



Image caption: Valuecom.

The new section aims to help consumers reduce overall spending on home improvement projects by making it easier to discover verified savings opportunities across a wide range of shopping categories.

In recent years, more consumers have shifted toward purchasing furniture, appliances, home improvement materials, and outdoor products through online channels. However, navigating large volumes of promotional information and finding legitimate discounts remains a time-consuming and often frustrating process. Valuecom stated that the new deals hub is intended to simplify that experience through a more organized and efficient savings platform.

The Summer Home Shopping Deals Hub covers multiple seasonal shopping scenarios, including home renovation projects, bedroom upgrades, kitchen essentials, office space improvements, and outdoor patio and garden setups. Consumers can use the platform to quickly search for updated discounts from various brands and retailers while staying informed about seasonal promotions.

“Summer is traditionally one of the busiest periods for home improvement and home shopping activities,” said a spokesperson for Valuecom. “We want to help consumers spend less time searching for deals while providing a more reliable and transparent savings experience during major home purchasing decisions.”

According to market research trends, consumer interest in online home shopping discounts has continued growing over the past two years. During seasonal promotions and major retail campaigns, more shoppers are actively searching for promo codes and limited-time offers to reduce household expenses.

Valuecom continuously updates promotional offers across major retail categories to improve deal discovery for consumers. In addition to aggregating discounts from popular retailers, the platform focuses on improving coupon usability and update frequency to reduce the frustration caused by expired or invalid offers.

Beyond traditional coupon services, Valuecom is also enhancing the overall shopping support experience through clearer deal categorization, faster brand search functionality, and seasonal shopping recommendation features designed to help consumers find relevant savings opportunities more efficiently.

As shoppers continue placing greater importance on pricing transparency and shopping efficiency, Valuecom stated that it plans to expand partnerships with additional home and lifestyle brands while further improving personalized savings recommendations for users worldwide.

Consumers can explore the latest home shopping deals and discounts at: https://www.valuecom.com/

About Valuecom

Valuecom is an online savings platform dedicated to helping consumers discover verified promo codes, discounts, and cashback opportunities. Covering categories including home, fashion, electronics, beauty, and lifestyle products, Valuecom helps shoppers find high-quality deals more efficiently while delivering a smarter online savings experience.

News Source: VALUECOM