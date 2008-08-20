NEWS SOURCE: Van Millwork

NEEDHAM, Mass. (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Van Millwork, New England’s leading millwork supplier and interior specialist, announced today that they will now be offering a wide variety of hardwood flooring to their expanding design center product lines. The hardwood flooring – from all leading manufacturers including Bruce, Stuart, Hawa and BR-111 – comes in an array of exotic woods, unfinished, prefinished, and bamboo.

Van Millwork also provides full installation services. James A. Donlin, president and CEO believes that the addition of the hardwood flooring is the perfect complement to Van Millworks signature mantels, stair components, interior and exterior doors, and custom or standard trim. “We are always looking for ways to improve the range of products we offer clients,” states Donlin. “With flooring, we give clients not only a choice of many different species and finishes but also a choice of installation options, making it easy for anyone needing flooring to find just what they need.”

Founded in 1967 as a full service lumber company, Van Millwork has grown into the largest interior millwork supplier in New England. The company offers a full array of millwork products and architectural trim for the interior and exterior of the home, including moldings, interior and exterior doors, stair components, signature mantels, wainscot panel systems, and columns.

The Van Millwork Design Center in Needham, showcases nine architecturally themed rooms, reflecting the architectural period represented by the trim work and flooring in each space. The company also offers showrooms in Bellingham and Mashpee, MA, and a full-service custom woodworking shop in Fitchburg, MA.

Van Millwork’s corporate offices are located at 27 Maple Street in Bellingham, MA. For more information on flooring or other products and services call 508-966-4141 or visit the website at www.vanmillwork.com.

