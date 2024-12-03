BALTIMORE, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Vegetarian Resource Group (VRG) announced that $50,000 in college scholarship money will be awarded to graduating high school students who have promoted veganism in their schools and/or communities. Awards will include one $10,000 scholarship and six $5,000 scholarships, plus runner-up prizes.



Image caption: The Vegetarian Resource Group.

Students will be judged on their promotion of Vegan diets in a positive way.

For application information, visit https://www.vrg.org/student/scholar.htm.

The deadline for application is February 20, 2025. The student must be an American high school senior at time of application and plan on attending an American college.

PAST WINNERS INCLUDE:

An Indiana girl who worked to have her school cafeteria add vegan chicken nuggets, buffalo wings, a black bean burger, and a side option of fiesta black beans.

A student from Utah who encouraged his Culinary Arts Class and Food Science class to include vegan recipes and his French Club to explore French vegan food. He put his vegan caring into action by cooking and serving nourishing tasty vegan meals at a local youth center for 50-60 kids experiencing homelessness.

For more details about The Vegetarian Resource Group scholarship contest, see https://www.vrg.org/student/scholar.htm.

For media queries and general questions, email vrg@vrg.org

ABOUT THE VEGETARIAN RESOURCE GROUP:

The Vegetarian Resource Group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which educates the public about veganism and is publisher of Vegan Journal. A vegetarian does not eat meat, fish, or fowl. A vegan is a vegetarian who does not use other animal products such as eggs and milk. For more information on veganism and The Vegetarian Resource Group visit https://www.vrg.org/.

For information on vegan teenagers, see https://www.vrg.org/nutrition/VeganNutritionForTeenagers.pdf. To see veggie restaurants around the U.S. and Canada where you can take your favorite vegetarian teen, go to https://www.vrg.org/restaurant/index.php

News Source: The Vegetarian Resource Group