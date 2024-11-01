ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — You read that right, Rock Hill Ford is gearing up for the biggest sale of the year! This Black Friday, November 29, 2024, Rock Hill Ford is offering unheard-of deals on used vehicles starting as low as $99 (plus tax, tags, and fees). Doors open at 7 a.m., and Rock Hill Ford will offer four different time slots throughout the day for customers to score these incredible offers.



Image caption: Rock Hill Ford Presents Reveal the Deal!

DAY-OF DETAILS:

Time Slots: 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 4:00 PM

14 Used Vehicles for Sale – priced between $99 and $9,999

3 cars available per time slot

Purchase Only (no leases available)

Customers will receive numbers as they line up, and the first 5 people in line at each time slot will receive special gift bags. If you don’t find the car you’re looking for during one of the time slots, you can hop back in line for the next upcoming time slot.

The excitement doesn’t stop with the vehicles! The first 14 customers who purchase a car on Black Friday will get to spin our prize wheel and win cash prizes of up to $1,000. Each cash prize is hidden inside a black box with a ribbon, adding to the thrill of the day. There is a total of $3,000 in cash prizes up for grabs!

This Black Friday event is going to be one unlike any other, and with limited quantities, you will want to arrive early.

Join us for a day of unbeatable deals and festive fun at Rock Hill Ford! For more information, visit our website!

About Rock Hill Ford:

Rock Hill Ford has been serving the Rock Hill area with quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. They pride themselves on offering a unique car-buying experience that goes beyond the dealership. Whether it’s unbeatable deals or community involvement, Rock Hill Ford is more than just a car dealership — we’re part of your community! Learn more at https://www.rockhillford.com/

