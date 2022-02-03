VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PSS Garage Doors & Gates (PSS), formerly known as Perimeter Security Systems, provides top-tier garage and overhead door services in addition to the automatic gate work the company has masterfully done for more than 35 years.

With a strong background in the door industry, General Manager Tim Whitehouse and Sales Manager Glenn Zweifel have assembled a fantastic team of door technicians with over 4 decades of collective experience to complement the company’s gate team. Endeavoring to be a preeminent overhead door company in Southern California, PSS has clients from Goleta and Santa Barbara all the way to Agoura Hills and Malibu.

PSS is able to provide customers with an incredible, diverse selection of dependable garage and commercial overhead doors from many industry-leading vendors including Wayne Dalton, Amarr, Rytec, Porvene, and Ranch House Doors. For garage doors, PSS offers vinyl, fiberglass, wood, sectional steel, and steel one-piece tilt up options. With the exception of the vinyl doors, which come in standard sizes, all of the garage doors the company supplies are custom made to ensure they match specifications to a tee.

When it comes to commercial and industrial overhead doors, PSS provides visually appealing and dependable models of commercial sheet doors, sectional steel doors, steel roll up doors, fire doors, counter shutters, and more. Besides doors, PSS also furnishes and installs the operator units that control the movement.

Their estimators provide free, no-obligation quotes and are committed to helping each client find the ideal choice for their particular needs. In addition to taking all required measurements and going over brochures highlighting the different options available, these estimators always take the time to thoughtfully and thoroughly address any questions or concerns that prospective clients have on their minds.

This garage and overhead door company also offers cost-effective repair and maintenance services to help keep the doors looking and functioning as they should. PSS’ technicians carry frequently-used parts on their service trucks, and are often able to make repairs during the initial appointment. Otherwise, they are able to order the required parts and help keep the space secure until the work can be completed. PSS’ preventative maintenance is another means by which they keep their customers’ doors in excellent working order.

The professionals at PSS firmly stand behind their work and are committed to handling all of their clients’ garage and overhead door needs no matter how simple or complex in nature. The company also strives each day to offer unmatched value in its products and services while providing a pleasant experience from start to finish. They always aim to provide excellent customer service, ensuring that the door systems look great and function at their very best.

Additionally, all completed work is carefully inspected and tested for quality assurance. With estimators and technicians that are respectful, punctual, and take great pride in their workmanship, PSS is the ideal choice for homeowners and businesses across Ventura County and beyond.

PSS Garage Doors & Gates is located at 1441 Callens Rd. in Ventura, and can be reached at (805) 644-5482. For more information about their products and services, please visit http://www.pssgaragedoorsandgates.com/.

News Source: PSS Garage Doors and Gates