RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mezzo, creator of the mortgage industry’s first one-to-many operating architecture for third-party services, today announced an integration with Vesta, the AI-native loan origination system (LOS) and agent platform built to automate and accelerate mortgage operations.



Image caption: Mezzo LLC logo.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Client usage and diversification of digital providers hailed as “best in class” by GSE

Lenders put loan-level strategy on autopilot, with intelligent routing and self-optimizing waterfalls continuously improving cost, performance, and profitability

Third-party service providers gain a near-immediate path to production, allowing their services to become part of lender workflows and execution strategies without waiting for lender integrations

The mortgage industry has long accepted that vendor choice comes at the cost of greater operational complexity and highly manual processes. Historically, every new provider has meant another integration, another workflow, and fragmented reporting.

Mezzo launches with a single gateway across verification providers and will expand to include fees, credit, and automated underwriting, including GSE engines. Intelligent, AI-native orchestration dynamically executes loan-level strategy, optimizing provider selection, cost, performance, and profitability on every loan.

“A Top 10 IMB client had its usage and diversification of digital verification providers described as ‘best in class’ by a GSE,” commented Jina Choi, Mezzo’s President. “Most lenders default to just one verification provider to avoid adding to the complexity and cost of managing more. Our client’s results demonstrate that AI-driven, loan-level orchestration across multiple vendors drives incremental profitability, without asking lenders to sacrifice execution to get it.”

For third-party service providers, the value extends beyond faster integration. Providers become embedded in lenders’ loan-level workflows, where lender strategy, not manual intervention, determines when and how their services are used.

“Vesta has always believed lenders should have the freedom to build the technology stack and vendor ecosystem that’s right for their business,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “Mezzo lets lenders take full advantage of that freedom across multiple verification vendors at once, with sophisticated routing and waterfalls, and no development burden.”

ABOUT MEZZO

Mezzo builds the operational layer that unifies and standardizes a lender’s fragmented third-party services ecosystem. Accessible through the LOS, AI-native technology executes a lender’s own rules and strategy through dynamic waterfalls, appends verified data, and triggers cross-service actions in real time to fine-tune cost and performance across verifications, credit, fees, and automated underwriting technology, including DU & LP. Every run is transparent and self-optimizing, providing a complete audit trail of every decision while continuously improving execution and reporting ROI on every loan. Learn more at: https://teammezzo.com/.

ABOUT VESTA

Vesta is the loan origination system (LOS) where people and AI agents work together. It streamlines and automates operations to cut the time and cost of origination. Vesta has helped lenders cut operational costs by as much as 25 percent. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, and Conversion Capital. Learn more at: https://www.vesta.com/.

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News Source: Mezzo