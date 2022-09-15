PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pittsburgh Internet Consulting (PIC) announced today the addition of Blaine Clapper to its experienced marketing consulting leadership team. Clapper joins PIC following his previous roles as Chief Marketing Officer at EnergyCAP, LLC and Sr. Director of B2B Marketing at AccuWeather, Inc. He will be based in State College, PA and will report to Robb Luther, V.P. of Business Development.



PHOTO CAPTION: Blaine Clapper, Director of Marketing, Pittsburgh Internet Consulting, Inc.

Prior to joining EnergyCAP in 2008, Clapper led strategic marketing consulting services at State College-based marketing agency Lazerpro Digital Media Group, Inc., where he served as Vice President for seven years. He holds a B.S. in Marketing from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business.

As PIC’s Director of Marketing, Clapper will lead the company’s internal marketing strategy and initiatives and will also serve as a marketing and sales consultant to PIC’s rapidly expanding customer base of growth-focused businesses. Clapper will assume the lead role in developing and delivering new consulting offerings, including Voice-of-the-Customer research and CMO-as-a-Service.

“Blaine is a welcome and necessary addition to our team,” stated Robb Luther. “We have always strived to lead by example with our own marketing and demonstrate to our current and prospective clients how to achieve great results. PIC has built a strong brand reputation and many valued customer relationships over the past two decades, and I’m excited for Blaine to be taking the helm, not only in promoting PIC, but also in delivering sound strategic marketing leadership, insight, and planning to our clients. His leadership qualities and previous experiences are in sync with PIC’s culture and dedication to long-term client relationships, and we know Blaine will have a large positive impact.”

Established in 2001, PIC seeks to forge a long-term strategic marketing partnership with each client, leveraging the PIC team’s knowledge and experience to achieve each client’s marketing and sales objectives. PIC’s marketing experts collaborate with the client’s existing marketing team and leadership to develop a strategy and tactical roadmap, and then, via its unique Walk With You Marketing™ approach, work closely with each client to execute effective, data-driven marketing initiatives.

“I am very excited about joining the PIC team and am eager to contribute,” said Clapper. “I have always enjoyed helping growth-oriented businesses build their brand and establish effective marketing and sales foundations, setting them up for long-term success. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and to work daily with the highly skilled and customer-focused PIC team.”

PIC’s president, Jeff Schroeffel shared his excitement about what the addition means for PIC clients. “Blaine is an incredible addition to our team. I’ve worked with him during our shared time at Lazerpro and as a client of PIC on several occasions. He’s a talented marketing professional and will immediately benefit our clients. Blaine epitomizes the PIC Core Values and this makes PIC a stronger agency as of today.”

PIC’s comprehensive marketing solutions are fully customized for each client, are founded on highly collaborative and personal relationships, and include the appropriate marketing mix from PIC’s extensive solution set:

Lead generation campaigns—inbound, outbound, and account-based marketing (ABM)

Website design, development, and promotion

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Pay-per-click and search engine marketing (SEM)

Buyer persona-based content development

Social media marketing

HubSpot® onboarding, consulting, and training

“It’s clear that Blaine is driven by PIC’s mission and excited about helping us and our clients grow,” added Luther. “I’m enthusiastic about what our team will do together.”

About PIC:

Pittsburgh Internet Consulting, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a full-service growth marketing agency, providing services to local, national, and international organizations in need of a strategic, comprehensive marketing strategy. For more than 20 years, PIC has helped businesses of every size build and execute digital marketing strategies focused on generating leads and securing and retaining new customers, all with a focus on maximizing ROI.

To learn more about PIC and request a free evaluation, visit https://www.piconsulting.com/ or call (412) 324-3121.

