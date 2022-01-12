NOVI, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vice Capital Markets, a leading mortgage hedge advisory firm for independent lenders, banks and credit unions, announced today that the company set a new internal trade volume record last year, trading more than $202 billion on behalf of its full service clients. Using an advantageous mix of delivery and execution, the company was able to help its clients capitalize profitably on each trade.

“The past two years have been both chaotic and profitable for the mortgage industry, and Vice Capital Markets has worked hard to ensure our clients felt as little chaos in their hedging pipelines as possible,” said Vice Capital Markets President Troy Baars. “That approach certainly paid off in 2021 thanks to the trust we have built with our clients over the years, but we would not have reached this internal trading record if our clients had not had such a stellar year in terms of volume, making this as much their achievement as it is ours.”

In addition to the increase in annual trade volume, Vice Capital Markets also experienced a marked increase in its client base, including more than 50% growth in the credit union space in 2021.

“Vice Capital Markets has always placed a premium on serving all types of mortgage lenders and building communicative and collaborative relationships with our clients, a practice that continued last year,” said Chris Bennett, Principal at Vice Capital Markets. “Our clients range in monthly production from $10 million to $5 billion a month, yet every client receives the same personalized care and attention to detail, allowing us to better meet their needs.”

About Vice Capital Markets

Since 2001, Vice Capital Markets has successfully managed interest rate risk and maximized profitability on MBS trades and mortgage-related transactions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders of all sizes. With an average of more than 10 years’ experience behind each of the traders on our team, Vice Capital has helped its clients realize, on average, a 25 to 55 bps improvement over their best effort execution, and Vice Capital’s proprietary risk-management models and complex investor and agency best execution platform have consistently yielded safe and effective profit maximization for its clients.

Learn more at https://www.vicecapitalmarkets.com/ or call (248) 869-8100.

