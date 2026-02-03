FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vinyl Craft is an established, trusted vinyl fence material company that has operated out of its headquarters in Oxnard, California since 1997. In an effort to make its vinyl fencing and gate products more readily available to Central Californians, the team has expanded to a second location in Fresno.



Image caption: Vinyl Craft logo.

The new Vinyl Craft address in the Central Valley is:

Vinyl Craft – Fresno

4366 N Knoll Drive

Fresno, CA 93722

(559) 214-0467

At that location, Vinyl Craft continues to serve homeowners, business owners, contractors, HOAs, ranch/farm owners, and more. Anyone who visits this location can expect the same level of service and breadth of vinyl fencing products as the Ventura County showroom.

To help its team live up to Vinyl Craft standards, the company has an established mission statement. Under that statement, it aims to deliver:

Superior service

Top-quality materials

As much expert advice as needed to solve customer problems and satisfy their needs

A continually improved service and product mix

Responsiveness and efficiency

Good value through long-lasting fencing solutions

Specifically, the products Vinyl Craft offers are all made in the U.S. and come with a manufacturer’s warranty. They come in a wide variety of colors and textures, including ones that mimic wood grain. At the new Fresno location, customers can explore:

Additionally, with machines in-house, the Vinyl Craft team can custom-fabricate fencing, gates, and more to meet the project’s specific needs.

To help people get an idea of what to expect with vinyl fencing, Vinyl Craft also provides free estimates.

People in the Fresno area can access all of these products by visiting the new, now-open location on Knoll Drive.

To learn more, visit https://vinyl-craft.com/.

