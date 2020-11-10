FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The best teachers truly care about their students’ lives both inside and outside the classroom, and Denise Shields of Creative Kids Preschool — and now also Creative Kids Virtual Preschool — is proving that by her actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the school.



PHOTO CAPTION: Denise Shields and “Ollie the Crow.”

Shields, a longtime educator based in Fredericksburg, Va., has announced that she is offering to parents, at no charge, her virtual preschool curriculum for children ages 3-6 including 40 core online lessons, 40 at-home crafts & projects, and 40 online story time books to supplement learning. She knows how much the assistance is needed for parents with young children at home, due to social distancing to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Shields founded Creative Kids Preschool in 2011. She sees teaching as her calling and not just a career.

“I’ve been teaching preschoolers out of my home right here in Fredericksburg, Va., for the past 12 years,” Shields said. “What an honor and privilege it has been to teach and prepare hundreds of young boys and girls for their next journey to kindergarten and beyond.

“This past spring, like most schools nationwide, I had to abruptly shut down my preschool because of COVID-19. It was devastating at first; Creative Kids Preschool is my life and passion and I love my preschoolers,” she said.

“However, I quickly put together a solid online preschool program for my pre-k students and together we made the adjustment,” Shields added. “I’ve decided to share my entire fall online preschool program at no charge.”

Through this effort, Shields and Creative Kids Virtual Preschool offers a full quarterly curriculum with 40 full-length preschool lessons that include activities, educational games and story time books. Each virtual lesson is about 30 minutes long. They are theme-based, and the themes include Animals, Colors, Farm Life, Insects, Dinosaurs, Seasons, Nutrition and Pets.

At Creative Kids, students get to know Miss Denise and Ollie The Crow as they lead children in daily 30-minute virtual online learning using art, music, puppetry and engaging stories to help the youth develop the skills needed for kindergarten and set the foundation for future learning.

“Your child will love the educational, fun and stimulating theme-based lessons, giving them the early tools and support they need for their healthy development,” said Shields.

For more information, parents and other adults teaching young children at home may log on to: https://www.creativekidsvirtualpreschool.com/.

Creative Kids Virtual Preschool — “Where Kids ASK To Do School.”

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Onm7brSGML4

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1110s2p-denise-shields-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Denise and “Ollie the Crow.”

