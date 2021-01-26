EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened many issues of inequity across our region. Vistamar School, an independent college preparatory day school serving grades 9-12, announced construction started this week on the Viking Commons, a new commercial kitchen and gathering space for the school.



PHOTO CAPTION: Head of School, Chris Bright and Board Chair, Kris Rone, help Vistamar start on demo for the Viking Commons.

The commercial kitchen will provide a nutritious lunch daily for the entire school community, and the innovative communal space will expand ways for Vistamar’s students, faculty, and staff to connect. Construction is planned to be completed by August, 2021 for the start of the new school year.

“Our school is built on community and equity. The Viking Commons will provide an important way for everyone in our school community to come together daily over a great equalizer, food,” stated Chris Bright, Vistamar Head of School. “We’re removing the stress of having to figure out what to do about lunch each day for everyone in the school and instead, providing an array of healthful food options at no added daily charge in a beautiful space to meet.”

Design of the Viking Commons has been a collaborative process. Originally envisioned by school leadership working together with the Board of Trustees, the year-long design and fundraising process has incorporated the work of trustees, staff, parents, and the architect, OKB Architecture. The interdisciplinary project team worked diligently using an efficient, cost effective approach to maximize the positive impacts of the project while minimizing funding needed. Care was taken to echo the innovative, open space design of the school.

“As a school committed to best practices in education, our campus design deliberately accommodates and supports the dynamic needs of the community,” said Kris Rone, Chair of Vistamar’s Board of Trustees and parent of students, classes of ‘18 and ‘21. “The Viking Commons will be one of our most dramatic building upgrades since the School was founded.”

Vistamar’s community is supporting the project enthusiastically and looking forward to the opening when we return to school in August. “The Viking Commons is a natural enhancement to our school, transforming an office area and small commons area into an open-plan, state of the art kitchen and servery and a dynamic and inviting space to gather,” noted Chris Bright, “and we’re proud to add this powerful enhancement of our school culture and wellness focus.”

About Vistamar School

Vistamar, founded in 2005, is an independent college preparatory day school serving grades 9-12. The founders’ vision was to tap into the diversity of Los Angeles to bring together students who could learn from each other the skills and attitudes necessary for global citizenship. The Vistamar mission rests on three pillars: challenging academics that engage and inspire students; an intimate atmosphere that supports students with caring relationships; and a diverse community that encourages the authentic exchange of perspectives and leads students to be comfortable crossing cultural boundaries. Vistamar believes there’s a better way to do high school.

Learn more at: https://www.vistamarschool.org

Follow on Twitter: @vistamarschool

Media Contact:

Sydney Drell Reiner

310-643-7377

sydneyreiner@vistamarschool.org

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0126s2p-vistamar-demo-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Head of School, Chris Bright and Board Chair, Kris Rone, help Vistamar start on demo for the Viking Commons.

*LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0121s2p-vistamar-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Vistamar School