PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that Chris Laukenmann has joined the firm’s Corporate Practice Group as a partner based in California. Mr. Laukenmann’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, securities, finance, private equity, venture capital, general corporate, restructuring and regulatory compliance across industries. For more than two decades, Mr. Laukenmann has advised Global 1000, middle market, emerging growth, non-profit, foundation and mutual benefit entities.

“Chris’s professional background and experience adds to VLP’s depth and expertise, particularly in representing companies in M&A and capital-raising transactions, and in advising financial institutions in connection with a wide range of capital markets activity, structured finance transactions and regulatory matters,” said Christopher La Chance, Chair of the firm’s Corporate, Emerging Growth & Start-up Companies, Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities & Capital Raising Practice Groups. “We are excited about the continued growth in VLP’s corporate practice and are very pleased to have Chris join the VLP team.”

Prior to joining VLP, Mr. Laukenmann was a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, where he advised on capital, investment, finance, structure, governance, corporate strategy, M&A, treasury, risk management, reorganization and regulatory matters. Previously, Mr. Laukenmann was a partner with the global law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP for 14 years. He also served as Associate General Counsel and Divisional General Counsel of Aegon/Transamerica, where he was responsible for the company’s Asset Management Group.

Prior thereto, he served as Vice President/Legal of Great Western Bank and its successors, culminating in the Washington Mutual consolidation of five regional and national banks, where he oversaw a broad range of banking, finance, securities, real estate, brokerage, insurance, privacy, deposit and mortgage based transactional, regulatory, and risk management/compliance matters.

Mr. Laukenmann is a graduate of the Duke University School of Law, where he earned an LL.M. and J.D., specializing in securities and finance.

About VLP:

Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP has continued its strong growth, and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP’s unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice. Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace.

Our unique model means that we can provide sophisticated, focused services to our clients, and we can do it at competitive rates. VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals. We provide general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.

More information: http://www.vlplawgroup.com/.

