LOS ANGELES, Calif., and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VOICES FOR HUMANITY — the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities — announces an episode featuring community activist Kim Bey.



Image Caption: VOICES FOR HUMANITY announces an episode featuring community activist Kim Bey who has used “The Way to Happiness” in Washington, D.C., to reverse rising crime rates and despair.

With violent crime in Washington, D.C., more than twice the national average, and the nation’s capital suffering from one of the highest crime rates in the country, Kim Bey is spreading ‘The Way to Happiness’ throughout the city. She is inspiring her community with the book’s common-sense message of morality. Her efforts have helped lower crime rates, bringing a renewed sense of hope to D.C.

ABOUT KIM BEY

Kim Bey was born in rural Malaysia, where she distinguished herself as one of the first two girls in her village to attend high school. Overcoming many obstacles, she achieved her goal of graduating from college in the U.S. and starting her own business. As Kim encountered rising violence and crime in the nation’s capital, she searched for a way she could do something about it. When she came across ‘The Way to Happiness’, the book by L. Ron Hubbard, she realized its potential to address the city’s many social ills. Distributing the booklet throughout D.C., Kim has not only helped raise moral values and unify the community, but has also contributed to a significant drop in crime rates. Her work has been lauded at the highest levels of government.

Kim Bey serves as executive director of the Washington, D.C. chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation.

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/kim-bey.html

VIDEO: https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/kim-bey.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0708-s2p-vfgkimbey-300dpi.jpg

